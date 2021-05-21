SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls soccer team played to a 0-0 tie with the Kelly Walsh Lady Trojans in the 4A State Championship quarterfinals at Cheyenne Central High School Thursday, but a 15-minute defensive lapse in the second half led to a 2-0 deficit. The Lady Trojans capitalized on the momentum that came with their lead, and Sheridan ultimately played to a 3-0 loss.
The Lady Broncs’ defeat ends their state championship bid, capping a season defined by unprecedented camaraderie between players and coaches that led to the program’s first appearance in the state tournament in six years.
“They just got the better of us,” head coach Kevin Rizer said. “I don’t think they get the better of us four out of five games, but I think they did today.”
Sheridan traveled to Cheyenne as the 4A East’s No. 3 seed to play the West’s No. 2 Lady Trojans, and both teams brought a 7-4-1 conference record to the state tournament. The identical records showed itself, as both Sheridan and Kelly Walsh kept each other to the perimeter of the field for much of the first half.
The Lady Broncs backline, a staple of their team’s success this season, managed several Lady Trojans corner kicks in the second half of the first half of play. The defense fed sophomore midfielder Sydni Bilyeu several times, and she passed to Sheridan’s forwards, though they couldn’t manage a goal before the halftime horn.
Rizer said the Lady Trojans played as he expected them to, competing with discipline and maintaining their shape, and the head coach called the West’s Kelly Walsh a “mirror image” of Sheridan. The second half featured more speed and several tactical adjustments from the Lady Trojans, however, and that proved to be the difference in the contest.
Though the Lady Broncs started the second half with offensive vigor, the Lady Trojans caught Sheridan’s defense out of position with just more than six minutes played. A Lady Trojan passed from the center of the penalty box her teammate on the left side, and that teammate just beat Sheridan goalkeeper Libby Gardner.
Final statistics and Kelly Walsh goal scorers were not available at press time Friday.
The 1-0 Kelly Walsh advantage energized the Lady Trojans for the following stretch of play and Rizer thought the score “deflated” the Lady Broncs. Twelve and a half minutes after Kelly Walsh’s first score, another Lady Trojan found herself in scoring position just outside the goal box and added an insurance goal for the Lady Trojans.
“At that point, we were pushing forward and trying to be more direct,” Rizer said. “I just felt like that [first] goal was deflating.”
Familiar with come-from-behind victories, Rizer encouraged his team, “let’s get one,” with 10 minutes left, but the wind helped a strong shot from Kelly Walsh found the bottom left corner of the goal to push the Lady Trojans’ lead to three. The goal in the 32nd minute effectively iced the game and allowed Kelly Walsh to advance to the semifinals, while Sheridan will play in the consolation semifinals.
The Lady Broncs focused on “pounding the stone” throughout the season — chipping away toward season-long goals — and will turn their attention to the consolation championship, as they fall to the consolation bracket and will play the West’s No. 4-seeded Natrona County at Cheyenne East 11 a.m. Friday.
“This second day is when toughness is found,” Rizer said. “It’s when you don’t have the game you want, now what do you do? So we need to find some toughness in this moment, and I think we will. We’ll do a good job of that.”