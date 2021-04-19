LARAMIE — The visiting Sheridan High School girls soccer team battled its way to a 1-0 win over rival Laramie Saturday while playing at the University of Wyoming.
Lady Broncs head coach Kevin Rizer called the win a “gut check” for his team, as Laramie outplayed Sheridan at times.
Sheridan tallied just four shots, with three being on goal, in the varsity soccer clash, while Laramie put up 16 shots, including 11 on goal. Lady Broncs goalie Libby Gardner had 10 saves on the day.
Sheridan’s Aria Heyneman had the game’s only goal, scoring in the second half.
“It was a hard-fought game,” Rizer said. “They play a very direct style and it was back and forth.
“Our defense, I thought, played really well,” he added. “Our keeper was tremendous. She made some key stops.”
The win helps the Lady Broncs improve to 6-3-1 overall and 4-3-1 in conference play.