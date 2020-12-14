SHERIDAN — Nearly seven minutes ticked by in the second quarter before the Riverton Lady Wolverines managed a field goal against the Sheridan High School girls basketball team Saturday afternoon.
When Olivia Bradley tried to bring the ball up the floor, Sheridan sophomore Sydni Bilyeu and junior Ellie Williams double-teamed the sophomore, forcing her pass to bounce out of bounds two minutes into the second frame. A couple minutes later, sophomore Samantha Spielman scored six points in 1:27 after the Lady Broncs broke up a Lady Wolverines pass and applied ball pressure to force turnovers.
Whenever Riverton had an opportunity to inbound the basketball, head coach Ryan Sullivan reminded his team to, “Match up! Match up!” and the Lady Broncs on the floor called out the jersey numbers of the players they were guarding.
The staunch man-to-man defensive coverage didn’t allow Riverton to score until 1:13 of the second quarter, and the Lady Wolverines’ only field goal allowed Sheridan to take a 26-8 lead into halftime. The Lady Broncs replicated their efforts in the second half, ultimately winning 54-17.
“We have a locker room of girls who want to go out and compete,” Sullivan said. “That’s all we have in our locker room. We don’t have anybody in the locker room who doesn’t want to go and be competitive. I think that’s something that really, really benefits us.”
The victory comes as Sheridan’s second win of the season (2-0), matching the program’s 2019-20 win total (2-20) as the Lady Broncs won back-to-back games for the first time since the 2018-19 season. Sullivan and his staff helped the team to back-to-back opening weekend wins for the first time in five years.
“We work really well as a team, so we generate so much energy,” Bilyeu said. “When we see our hard work pay off, it’s pretty great.”
Riverton started with a 3-pointer to open the scoring less than a minute into the contest and, though Sheridan put together a strong defensive effort for the ensuing possessions, Bilyeu didn’t put her team on the board until 5:18 in the first quarter.
Seconds later, sophomore Gillian Mitzel stole the ball before the Wolverines could run to the other end and passed to Spielman who made an easy basket to put Sheridan up 4-3. The Lady Broncs pulled down defensive rebounds to run the floor and end the quarter up 9-6.
After Sheridan’s defense held the Lady Wolverines to their aforementioned singular field goal in the second quarter, the Lady Broncs held Riverton to zero points in the third quarter to establish a 46-8 lead through 24 minutes of play.
Sullivan sent in several bench players for much of the third quarter and the final frame, and there were moments when defensive confusion allowed the Wolverines to score a game-best nine points in the final eight minutes. Still, the final buzzer sounded the dominant 54-17 Sheridan victory.
Bilyeu said the man-to-man defensive style fits the Lady Broncs’ personnel better than the zone coverage utilized in years past, as the sophomore said the team’s hard work, intensity and communication lends itself to successful man-to-man defense. Her head coach shared her sentiment but noted the season is early and improvements can still be made.
“They’re doing all the things we’re asking them to do,” Sullivan said. “And I’m glad they can see some dividends being paid here. … But if we want to be a team that’s worth anything, we can’t be complacent.”
Spielman led the Lady Broncs with 16 points on the afternoon, while senior Annie Mitzel recorded 10 and junior Libby Gardner had nine points off the bench.
Sheridan hosts Cody (1-1) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.