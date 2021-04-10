SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School’s girls head soccer coach Kevin Rizer knows his approach to winning soccer games sounds intuitive and obvious. Just as basketball and football coaches preach “defense wins championships,” Rizer stands by the same approach to the season, especially because the Lady Broncs earn points for ties.
“It’s a really genius thing to say,” Rizer said jokingly, “but I’ve said it my entire soccer coaching career: ‘They can’t beat you if they don’t score on you.’ It’s true — you get results that way.”
The defensive philosophy that results in a tough mentality on the pitch has proven fortuitous as the Lady Broncs hold a 4-1-1 record ahead of their weekend matchups against Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East Friday and Saturday, respectively.
Sheridan scores an average of 2.5 goals per game, as veterans senior Aria Heyneman has scored seven goals this season and junior Aubrey Cooper has netted two. To balance the offensive efforts, the Lady Broncs allow an average of 1.33 goals per game thanks in part to a strong backline and center-midfielders.
Rizer knows soccer games aren’t typically won by scores of 6-5, for example, and spent Sheridan’s practices at the beginning of the season working on defensive shapes. The Lady Broncs run a 4-2-3-1 formation, which allows the team to adjust to their opponent’s scheme, and the soccer players credit their chemistry and communication for their early defensive success.
“It’s about communication and working as a unit and staying connected,” junior defender Ellie Williams said. “Because, if half of us are doing one thing and half of us are doing another thing, communication helps with keeping us connected.”
Nearly a month into the soccer season, Williams said she’s able to more easily read and predict where fellow defender sophomore Ella Kessner will be during a game, for example, and said that’s true through the entire backline.
Though the coronavirus forced the cancellation of last year’s soccer season and the opportunity to compare this year’s defense to last year’s, Rizer notices Sheridan’s defense improving every season they play. The midfielders, especially, have shielded the backline from opponent’s easy shots this year, allowing for the margin of error to increase for the backline.
“Our defense is a foundation for us, for sure,” Rizer said.
The Lady Broncs’ team culture roots itself in the philosophy to “plant trees you’ll never see” — practicing and competing for the success of the team this year as well as setting a family-like cultural precedent for years to come. Goalkeeper junior Libby Gardner and Williams said all of Sheridan’s soccer players are friends with each other despite fielding a team close to 40 players.
Senior defender Aniston Beard points to voluntary summer workouts last year when underclassmen and upperclassmen played together for two weeks, and junior defender/midfielder Stevie Will said practices with both junior varsity and varsity players lead Sheridan’s X-factor of backline and team chemistry. Rizer notices the camaraderie between players and coaches alike manifest on the pitch, as the Lady Broncs don’t want to let each other down when competing.
Despite the strong start to the season, Beard highlighted Sheridan’s “first touch” — how a Lady Bronc responds to a counter attack — could use improvement, while Gardner said Sheridan has room to improve “everywhere.”
Rizer repeated that statement, saying the Lady Broncs are chipping away every day at their ultimate goal of competing for a state championship.
“There’s not an area of the game yet where I feel like we’re where we need to be,” Rizer said. “And I’m glad because, if we were there now, we’d have a very short season.”