BUFFALO — Though Sheridan led for the vast majority of the contest, the Lady Broncs needed everything they had to hold off Buffalo Thursday. They won 53-48 on the Lady Bison’s home court.
Junior Sydni Bilyeu dropped 19 points to lead Sheridan. She was aided by two other Lady Broncs with double-digit point totals: junior Gillian Mitzel (10) and sophomore Adeline Burgess (10).
“I think for our girls to finish the way they did, we have to be happy about today,” head coach Ryan Sullivan said. “We’ve played five games in seven days. It’s nice to see us go finish a game like that in the fourth quarter and second half after how slow we started. I’m proud of the girls.”
The Lady Broncs faced a press defense, which forced them to commit some turnovers, but they improved against it as the game went on.
“(Buffalo) guards hard and guards for 90 feet,” Sullivan said. “I thought our girls responded well to it … We were average at it sometimes, and then in the fourth quarter, I think we got better at it.”
Sheridan (5-3) stays on the road and returns to action at 6 p.m. Friday against Natrona County. The two squads saw each other last week, when the Lady Broncs pulled out a 43-34 win. Friday’s rematch will be Sheridan’s last of six games in an eight-day stretch.