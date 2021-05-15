SHERIDAN — A momentary defensive collapse from the Sheridan High School girls soccer team allowed Cheyenne Central to score the one and only goal of the 4A East Regional tournament semifinals, as the Lady Indians beat the Lady Broncs 1-0 in Gillette Friday.
Following the Lady Broncs beating Campbell County 2-1 Thursday in the regional quarterfinals and securing a spot in the 4A State Championship tournament for the first time since 2015, head coach Kevin Rizer hoped to see a more consistent effort from Sheridan.
Rizer said the team played more consistently start-to-finish Friday compared to Thursday, as the Lady Broncs didn’t force long passes up field in desperate attempts to generate offense against Central, though seconds of Sheridan’s out-of-position defense cost it a victory.
“We had a momentary defensive letdown, then they ripped a beautiful shot,” Rizer said of Central’s only goal. “And that’s the anatomy of a 1-0 loss in soccer.”
Central kicked off against the Lady Broncs following a 3-1 win over South Thursday, while the Lady Indians finished the regular season with a 10-3 (9-3 conference) record to earn the No. 2 seed in the regional tournament.
Sheridan and Central split their regular season series, with the Lady Broncs dropping the first game on the road 2-1 in overtime April 9 but winning 2-1 at home three weeks later.
The Sheridan fans in attendance at Campbell County High School’s soccer field groaned several times throughout the first 20 minutes of the first half, as the Lady Broncs generated plenty of opportunities to score but whose shots sailed just wide of or over the net.
At the other end of the field, the Lady Indians forced Sheridan to play defense for longer stretches in the second half of the first 40 minutes of play, though both teams weathered rain and their opponents’ offensive play to a 0-0 tie at halftime.
Not even a minute into the second half, Central’s leading scorer after the regular season Calie Mosely broke the stalemate. After Sheridan’s defense found themselves out of position, the junior sent a shot into the top left corner of the net from just outside the penalty area to put the Lady Indians ahead 1-0.
Junior Ellie Williams, who scored the game-winning goal off a free kick during Thursday’s game, had another opportunity to play hero 15 minutes after Central’s goal. Williams’ free kick sailed over the net against the Lady Indians, however, and the teams played on.
The thunder horn sounded to clear the field with 7:14 left to play in the game, causing a 15-minute weather delay. When the teams returned to the field, Sheridan controlled much of play and put together a strong effort in the waning minutes of the game but couldn’t score the equalizer.
The Lady Broncs will play the No. 5-seeded Cheyenne East in the third-place game of the regional tournament at 10 a.m. Saturday. The winner will earn the No. 3 seed for the state tournament, while the loser will be the No. 4 seed.
“Mentally, it can be a tough game,” Rizer said of the third-place game. “Those games go to the mentally tough teams. … Our mentality is going to be, ‘Our season is not over. We’ve got to continue to get better.’”