Today

Showers this morning then scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. High 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunshine. High 73F. NNE winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph.