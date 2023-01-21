SHERIDAN — The Lady Broncs were valiant in a comeback Friday but ultimately lost the game to their rivals.
The Sheridan girls basketball was defeated 51-47 at the hands of Campbell County. The game was played without starting senior guard Sydni Bilyeu as she tore her ACL Thursday night at practice.
The Lady Broncs earned an early 12-6 lead until the Lady Camels hit a pair of shots to cut into the lead. Sheridan leads 12-10 at the first buzzer.
The second quarter is one that Sheridan would probably like to forget as the Lady Broncs were outscored 16-5 and were down a dozen points at one point. Sheridan trailed the Lady Camels 26-17 at the half.
“We kind of played on our heels offensively. We didn't get downhill and didn’t make shots,” head coach Ryan Sullivan said of the second quarter.
Sheridan was resilient by outperforming Campbell County in the third quarter as they outscored their rivals 15-9 and cut the Lady Camels lead to three points, trailing 35-32.
“We talked about some things we had to clean up at halftime. I thought the girls did a good job with that. We bounced back in the second half, fought, and clawed back to take the lead. Campbell County just hit some 3-pointers and put us in a bind. But to battle back the way they did, they should be proud of themselves.”
Sam Spielman came alive in the fourth as her third bucket in the final quarter gave Sheridan their first lead since the first half, up 39-37. The majority of the fourth quarter had the lead go back and forth. Sheridan’s Alli Ligocki took a 45-44 lead as she bounced the ball behind her back to her left hand to break away from a defender and took to the glass for a layup with three minutes remaining. It was the last lead Sheridan had in the contest.
“That's just a big thing for us. When we're down we don't get down on ourselves. We just come back,” Gillian Mitzel said.
The Lady Camels took a 49-54 lead after a bucket and 3-pointer, and Sheridan committed a turnover with 1:30 left. Sheridan regained possession down four points with 42 seconds left but took 32 seconds to down a shot. Ella Bilyeu forced a turnover and Sheridan could have tied or taken the lead but gave the ball away to Campbell County. A technical foul called on Sheridan gave way to a pair of free throws and gave way to a Lady Camel win.
Mitzel led the Lady Broncs with 12 points and Brooke Larsen and Ligocki tallied nine. Madison Robertson led Campbell County with 10 points.
“We talked about people needing to get more shots up to fill that void and score for us. Gillian and others did that tonight because they had to,” Sullivan said of playing without Sydni Bilyeu.
Sheridan (7-3) travels to Gillette Saturday to face Thunder Basin (8-3) for a 3:30 p.m. tipoff. The Lady Broncs are 0-11 all-time against Thunder Basin and are seeking their first win over the Lady Bolts.
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.