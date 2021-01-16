Today

A mix of clouds and sun. Gusty winds during the morning. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 43F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 23F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime in the afternoon. High 43F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.