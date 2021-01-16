SHERIDAN — Following back-to-back losses brought on by halftime deficits, the Sheridan High School girls basketball team trailed by nine points to the Natrona County Fillies at halftime Friday evening en route to a 48-41 loss.
Sheridan’s run-and-jump defense allowed only 21 points through 16 minutes of play, and head coach Ryan Sullivan finished the game impressed with his team’s effort against the West’s No. 2 team. Turnovers plagued the Lady Broncs, and though they put together a strong effort to start the second half on a 6-2 run and eventually cut the lead to seven points, Natrona’s 21-12 halftime lead proved insurmountable.
“The turn we need to make is we need to beat a good team and not just be happy we played a good team tight,” Sullivan said. “We’ve got to be eager to beat a good team, and I think we can. … Sometimes they don’t realize how talented they are.”
Both teams turned the ball over to start the game, though the Fillies found the scoreboard first as the 4A’s third-best scorer Natrona’s junior Emma Patik scored 40 seconds into the contest. Just under a minute later, sophomore Samantha Spielman drained a 3-pointer to put the Lady Broncs on the board.
The Fillies scored twice in the following minute, though Spielman answered again to bring the score to 7-5 in favor of Natrona with 4:47 left in the first quarter. Sullivan called a full timeout to regroup and refocus the Lady Broncs’ defense and draw upon their mental toughness, as he saw an early lack of commitment to Sheridan’s defensive scheme.
Out of the timeout, Sheridan’s defense shined for most of the second half of the quarter. Turnovers proved costly, however, as Natrona’s two baskets during the remainder of the first quarter came from the Lady Broncs putting the ball in the Fillies’ hands. After eight minutes, Sheridan trailed by a 11-8 score.
Offensive struggles marred the Lady Broncs’ second quarter, as Sheridan couldn’t manage a field goal until junior Libby Gardner hit a mid-range jumper with 3:11 left to play.
In the nearly five minute stretch prior to Gardner’s score, the Fillies scored seven points to Sheridan’s two points from free throws. After Gardner’s basket, Sheridan’s defensive efforts continued and only allowed three points to take the 21-12 deficit to their locker room.
“It sucks,” senior Annie Mitzel said. “No one wants to be in that position. But it comes back to our defense, and we need to run it right in order to not be in that spot.”
The second half started with renewed Sheridan vigor, as Mitzel started the half with a quick basket and Spielman followed a mere 23 seconds later. Natrona’s junior Tamryn Blom scored on the ensuing possession, though Mitzel followed with another basket and the Lady Broncs forced a turnover as the Fillies prepared to move down the floor.
Back-to-back makes from Natrona, however, pushed the score back to a 27-18 lead for the Fillies and Sullivan again called a timeout.
A Mitzel steal with just under two minutes left to play in the third quarter elicited cheers from the limited-capacity home crowd, as the senior scored and drew a foul for the three-point play with 1:47 left in the third frame. The Fillies and Lady Broncs followed with a field goal each, and Natrona maintained a 10-point lead through 24 minutes of play.
Again, Sheridan started the fourth quarter with a strong offensive and rebounding effort and cut Natrona’s lead to seven with 6:24 left to play in the game. Strong shooting and offensive confidence showed for much of the fourth quarter, as the Lady Broncs kept the deficit to seven or six points until the final two minutes of play.
Trips to the free throw line iced the game for the Fillies, and Natrona improved to 5-1 with the 48-41 victory. Sheridan falls to 3-4 as it loses its third game in a row.
“But I’m proud of how they played tonight,” Sullivan said.
Spielman led Sheridan with 13 points, while Mitzel finished with 11.
The Lady Broncs are back in action at 5:30 p.m. next Friday when they host Campbell County in their first conference game of the season.