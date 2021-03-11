SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School indoor track and field team took practice outdoors Monday to begin preparation for its first contest March 20 as outdoor track season officially began. Though some Lady Broncs took several days off to recharge after the state championship meet, several Sheridan competitors took to the track after placing third in Casper last Saturday.
The trophy-worthy performance and drastic improvement from placing 10th at the state championship meet last year in spite of coronavirus protocols that affected qualification requirements for the culminating event this season fuels sophomore Abby Newton and her teammates for the outdoor season.
“Seeing what we accomplished in indoor, we know that we have a lot of work to do,” Newton said, “And that we could be just as good in outdoor and, hopefully, get another trophy.”
Newton highlighted the Lady Broncs’ ability to avoid injury during the indoor season and noted how distance runners wanted to improve upon Sheridan’s eighth place at the 4A cross-country championships in the fall. The entire team’s focus on the process throughout the indoor season led 16 Lady Broncs to place in the top eight in track events and top nine in field events and qualify for the state meet.
The larger number of qualifiers helped Sheridan earn its 54 team points and the third-place trophy despite not having any athletes in six events.
Head coach Taylor Kelting, who has coached the Lady Broncs to top-four performances four years in a row prior to last year’s 10th place, finished last week’s state championship meet pleased with how he saw Sheridan’s season-long hard work take a step forward for the indoor program. Four of the 16 athletes are underclassmen and six are juniors, further paving the way for future success for the Lady Broncs.
“For these girls to get back to trophy contention, it’s just fun,” Kelting said,” and for us to look forward to a top-two finish going forward. It’s getting these girls the confidence to believe they can be in that equation.”
Developing the Sheridan athletes who compete in the six events that didn’t feature a Lady Bronc at the indoor state meet will be a priority for Kelting and his coaching staff, as well as adding new runners and field athletes to those events. For both the Lady Broncs and Broncs teams, Sheridan saw the number of track and field athletes grow from 85 competitors to 141 during outdoor season.
The sheer nature of the outdoor track and field season competing outdoors, as well as the Wyoming High School Activities Association increasing the number of competitors allowed at track meets during outdoor season to 500 competitors, bring a sense of normalcy to the sport.
Additionally, instead of having to end the season with a top-eight time or top-nine performance in the state, outdoor track athletes need only to surpass a certain time or mark throughout the season or qualify as a top-eight competitor at the regional competition.
Last season, the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the outdoor track and field season. The year before, the Lady Broncs placed seventh at the outdoor state championship meet and the Broncs finished second.
Though an especially quick turnaround for the Lady Broncs, having only one official day off between indoor and outdoor season, Sheridan feels “hungrier” for podium appearances and championship trophies.
“As we keep getting more and more confident, I think you’re going to see better marks from us,” Kelting said. “... For them to go get a trophy, there’s a lot to build upon.”
Sheridan will compete at its first outdoor track and field meet of the season at the Glen Legler Early Bird meet in Natrona March 20.