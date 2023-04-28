SHERIDAN — Sheridan outpaced Cheyenne Central Friday at Homer Scott Field, beating the guests 2-1.
Ella Bilyeu scored the first goal for Sheridan in the first half.
Senior Ella Kessner wowed the crowd with a near miss of the goal from the 30-yard line on the field, Central’s goalie barely fisting the ball over the top of the goal to keep the score 1-0 Sheridan.
Just a few minutes later, junior Hana Stutte assisted senior forward Olivia Ballew in goal No. 2 for the Lady Broncs.
“We’re a young team, and that’s something I think people don’t recognize,” head coach Kevin Rizer said. “We start two freshmen, another two freshmen are constantly in the rotation. We have a young couple of sophomores, and we’ve got solid, solid senior leadership.”
Central came back firing with 16 minutes left on the clock, taking the ball the length of the field just for junior goalie Kelanie Lamb to make a slide save before Central players had a chance to shoot.
The game picked up pace in minute 16, with both teams advancing the ball quickly to each side of the field. With four minutes left in the game, Central worked the ball past Lamb for its first goal, bringing the score to 2-1.
Lamb secured the win for the Lady Broncs, recording all but one save against Central. She said she feels like she makes 100 saves a game but in reality it likely only results in three or four.
“I honestly don’t know what goes through my head while in the goal,” Lamb said. “It’s just instincts. I get so many reps, I just do it and it feels right.”
After the game, Rizer commended the girls on the win, noting a conference win is positive and set the team’s sights on Saturday’s game against East starting at noon, a quick turnaround for the players.
“Go home, get food in you right away, Rizer advised. “Ice what needs to be iced. Take care of your bodies.”
The Lady Broncs additionally play a makeup game against Kelly Walsh Monday, then a regularly scheduled game Tuesday against Campbell County.
“It’s rough,” Rizer said. “We should never play four games in five days.”
Rizer said he hopes the back-to-back games prepares the team well for the postseason tournaments in the next month.
“I think the reality is sometimes it’s just hard to play these kinds of games,” Rizer said. “Just the fact that they’re this tough and coming out hard, it’s pretty awesome to see. It’s nice to get a home game.”
Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles.