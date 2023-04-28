SHERIDAN — Sheridan outpaced Cheyenne Central Friday at Homer Scott Field, beating the guests 2-1.

Ella Bilyeu scored the first goal for Sheridan in the first half. 

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

