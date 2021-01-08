SHERIDAN — When the game clock showed 5:23 left in the third quarter of the Sheridan High School girls basketball team’s game against Buffalo Thursday night, the Lady Bison led 28-26. Junior Ellie Williams had just drawn an offensive foul, and the Lady Broncs quickly capitalized on the turnover as senior Annie Mitzel made a jumper down low to tie the game at 28.
Sophomore Sydni Bilyeu put Sheridan ahead 16 seconds later, though Buffalo answered with three straight field goals to take back the lead. In the final 1:42, sophomore Samantha Spielman and junior Libby Gardner sunk baskets to give the Lady Broncs a 35-34 lead through 24 minutes of play.
The Lady Broncs never looked back.
“We communicated a lot better in the second half, and we didn’t force shots,” Williams said. “We forced them to play defense for longer periods of time, and we were more disciplined on defense.”
Sheridan outscored Buffalo 16-6 in the final eight minutes to secure a 51-40 victory in the Lady Broncs' first game back from holiday break. With the win, Sheridan improves to 3-1 as it prepares to play Billings Central Friday and Laurel Saturday as part of the “Border War.”
The 10-point scoring difference in the fourth quarter was a far cry from the 10-point deficit Sheridan faced as the Lady Broncs retreated to their locker room down 27-17 at halftime. Head coach Ryan Sullivan reminded his team of the times they had practiced nearly the exact situation — Sullivan and his staff have previously discussed how the team should specifically respond to a fourth-quarter 10-point deficit.
“We told them at half, ‘There’s not a 10-point shot,’” Sullivan said. “‘Taking our first shot obviously isn’t working, so let’s make [Buffalo] work and guard us in the second half.’”
Though the Lady Broncs started the game with the first basket, the Lady Bison put together a 9-3 run to take an early 9-5 lead. Bilyeu made two free throws and Mitzel wrangled the ball from a Buffalo player at halfcourt for a layup to tie the game 9-9 through eight minutes of play.
Two weeks without practice followed by just three days back on the court showed in Sheridan’s lack of communication in the second quarter, and the Lady Bison shot well from nearly everywhere on the court, while the Lady Broncs looked as if they couldn’t buy a basket.
Sullivan doesn’t discourage his players from having the confidence to shoot the basketball, but he didn’t see his team force Buffalo to play enough defense and told them as much at halftime.
“We bail teams out if we don’t make them guard us,” Sullivan said. “We got stagnant.”
The Lady Broncs answered the call when they returned to the court for the second half, as Williams scored 14 seconds into the third quarter, and Sheridan’s defensive efforts improved. Buffalo’s junior Danica Boyce shot free throws at 7:07, making one, before Sheridan forced turnovers and corralled steals to go on a 9-0 run.
Williams’ aforementioned defensive play ended the comeback and started the Lady Broncs efforts to grow their lead in the fourth quarter. Many of Sheridan’s points during the final eight minutes came when Buffalo committed defensive fouls and sent the Lady Broncs to the line — what Sullivan had called for from his team during halftime.
As the final 40 seconds of the game ticked away, Sheridan had the luxury to dribble out the clock before the buzzer sounded the Lady Broncs victory.
Bilyeu led her team with 14 points, while Mitzel had 13.
Williams and Sullivan admitted the team’s slower start had also been a product of thinking about their three games in three days. Sheridan looks to start on time when it tip offs at home against Billings Central at 5:30 p.m. Friday and Laurel at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.