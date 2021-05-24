Lady Broncs place sixth after falling 2-0 to East in consolation championship game
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School’s Lady Broncs soccer team lost 2-0 to Cheyenne East in the 4A State Championship tournament consolation championship match on East’s field Saturday.
The Lady Broncs finished their season with a 12-7-1 (7-4-1 conference) record.
Broncs finish fourth at state soccer tournament
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys soccer team placed fourth at the 4A State Championship tournament after losing 2-1 to Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne Central High School’s soccer field Saturday.
The Broncs finished their season with a 15-5 (10-2 conference) record.