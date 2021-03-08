SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls indoor track and field team took home a third-place trophy from the 2021 State Championship Track and Field meet by scoring 56 team points at the Gillette Sports Complex Saturday.
The Lady Broncs placed behind Cheyenne Central’s 84.5 points and Campbell County’s state championship-worthy 95 points.
Two Sheridan field athletes placed in the top three — Preslee Moser in high jump and Alex Cameron in shot put, with both earning All-State honors — as well as the Lady Broncs’ 4x800-meter relay and the 1,600-meter sprint medley relay, which both placed second.
The outdoor track and field season officially begins with practice Monday.
800-meter run
• Fourth place: Abby Newton — 2 minutes, 26 seconds
1,600-meter run
• Fifth place: Abby Newton — 5 minutes, 33.03 seconds
• Seventh place: Katie Turpin — 6:03.91
3,200-meter run
• Eighth place: Katie Turpin — 13 minutes, 4.07 seconds
4x200-meter relay
• Fourth place: Megan Hodges, Aria Heyneman, Addy Bolton, Piper O’Dell — 1 minute, 50.72 seconds
4x400-meter relay
• Eighth place: Aria Hayneman, Jaylynn Morgan, Catie Kuehl, Abby Newton — 4 minutes, 23.53 seconds
4x800-meter relay
• Second place: Jaylynn Morgan, Dana Weatherby, Danika Palmer, Katie Turpin — 10 minutes, 12.35 seconds
1,600-meter sprint medley
• Second place: Callista Roush, Megan Hodges, Aria Heyneman, Abby Newton — 4 minutes, 23.13 seconds
High jump
• Second place: Preslee Moser — 5 feet, 2 inches
• Eighth place: Dulce Carroll — 4-10.00
Triple jump
• Eighth place: Preslee Moser — 32 feet, 11.5 inches
Shot put
• Second place: Alex Cameron — 38 feet, 8 inches
• Fifth place: Maggie McStay — 36-5.50
• Ninth place: Hanah Sullivan — 34-04.50