SHERIDAN — Against Campbell County, the Sheridan High School girls basketball team took only a five-point deficit into halftime to break a four-game streak of facing a 10-point difference out of the locker room — a testament to the way the Lady Broncs fought through their game against the Lady Camels, head coach Ryan Sullivan said, though Sheridan couldn’t overcome the narrower deficit and dropped its first conference game 50-42.
Sophomore Sydni Bilyeu acknowledged nerves as a factor but not an excuse, and Sullivan said youth proved to be the difference for Sheridan as it struggled to run its defense and took most of the first quarter to establish its jump-stop and pump-fake on offense.
“I don’t know how many points we made Campbell earn,” Sullivan said. “We gave up transition buckets, and when you give up transition buckets, it’s hard to win.”
The loss pushes the Lady Broncs’ record to 3-5 (0-1 conference).
“I thought the girls played hard,” Sullivan said. “I thought they competed hard. We just gave up too many easy ones. That’s what it came down to.”
Bilyeu opened the scoring 1:17 into the contest after the Lady Camels missed a 3-point shot to start the game followed by sophomore Samantha Spielman turning Sheridan’s first possession over. Bilyeu put together a herculean effort as she would score seven of the Lady Broncs’ 11 first-quarter points, while Campbell County scored by committee and took a 15-11 lead through eight minutes of play.
The Lady Camels seemed to crack the Lady Broncs’ offensive efforts to get the ball down low in the paint, as almost all the Campbell County players loomed a couple inches over and managed to block many of Sheridan’s shots. The Lady Broncs’ struggles on offense through almost three minutes of play in the second quarter led to a 20-11 deficit at 5:33.
Sullivan called a timeout, and Sheridan forced a turnover out of the break. Bilyeu made one of her free throws after being fouled at 4:34, and junior Ellie Williams pulled down the board from Bilyeu’s second missed shot to score and cut Campbell County’s lead to 20-14.
The teams went back and forth until the Lady Camels regained a 10-point, 26-16 lead with 1:34 left to play in the first half, but the Lady Broncs held Campbell County scoreless while Williams drained a 3-pointer and sophomore Gillian Mitzel put home a layup. Sheridan only took a 26-21 deficit into their locker room for halftime.
But Campbell County outscored Sheridan 13-8 in the third quarter to take another 10-point lead after 24 minutes of play. The Lady Broncs, familiar with the double-digit deficit, started the fourth quarter with its previously successful aggressive defense and shot better through nearly four minutes of the final frame.
“We started to shut down their transition buckets,” Bilyeu said, “and we were just trying to be more intense on defense.”
The Lady Camels strung together a 9-0 run between 3:21 and 1:24 in the fourth quarter to go ahead 50-37, and though Bilyeu ended the game with a personal five-point effort, time expired and showed the 50-42 defeat.
“It was the runs,” Sullivan said. “We couldn’t weather the storm in the second half.”
Statistically, the game finished as divergent from what the teams’ previous performances would have indicated. Sheridan’s sixth-best team defense, typically allowing 44.7 points per game, surrendered its 50 points, while Campbell County’s 12th-ranked team defense held the Lady Broncs to nine points fewer than its 51 average points allowed.
Anomalies aside, Sullivan said the Lady Broncs continue to learn how to best use its personnel and play through tough 4A East games, seeking its first conference win to give Sheridan confidence.
“I think we’re taking the right steps, I do,” Sullivan said. “We just have to win one eventually. But, again, they played their tails off. They played really, really, really hard. I appreciate the heck out of them for that.”
Sheridan travels to Thunder Basin to play at 1 p.m. Saturday.