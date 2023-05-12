BIG HORN — The Sheridan High School soccer teams have advanced past regionals and will be bound for Sweetwater County next week for the state tournament.
The Sheridan High School girls soccer team defeated Campbell County 1-0 Thursday evening in the opening round of regional play on moist turf at Big Horn High School.
The Lady Camels defeated Sheridan twice in the regular season but won when it mattered most. Campbell County has been eliminated from postseason play while Sheridan plays on.
“That’s all that matters. Everything else is just icing on the cake,” head coach Kevin Riser said. “Campbell is a great team. We were still practicing indoors when we faced them the first time and then the second time, we were playing a fourth game in five days. We were looking forward to getting some rest for this one. It was a great battle.”
The No. 5 seed Lady Broncs scored the lone goal of the day when Emma Prior’s shot was deflected off the Campbell goalkeeper and Olivia Ballew was there to kick in the rebound approximately six feet away into the net with 12:40 left in the first half.
“It feels really good,” Ballew said of scoring the game-winner. “You can’t do it without the team behind you. It was a great effort from the whole team. We played as a team.”
Rizer has been impressed with Ballew’s work ethic this season.
“There's a reason why she was All-State last year. She's leading our team in goals. Her work ethic is off the charts,” Rizer said. She scored a goal just after taking her AP physics test. That’s tough and mentally challenging.”
Campbell County was determined to force overtime. A Lady Camel forward sent a blazing shot toward the top right corner of the net but Sheridan goalkeeper Kelanie Lamb grabbed the save with 10 seconds remaining to the cheers of Bronc fans. The save secured the Lady Broncs a clean sheet.
“I didn’t think she was going to shoot it and then the ball was coming my way,” Lamb said. “It was a similar shot I missed last week against Thunder Basin. I had to get this one.”
The Lady Broncs take on undefeated Thunder Basin Friday at Homer Scott Field at 3 p.m.
Boys team dismantles Camels
The Broncs blanked Campbell County 3-0 Thursday evening at Homer Scott Field.
Senior Colson Coon scored a pair of goals. Coon scored the first goal of the game and tallied his second two minutes into the second half.
The No. 3 seed went ahead 2-0 with a first-half goal by Dane Steel. The Broncs dominated the scoreboard and stat sheet. Sheridan possessed the ball for 79% of the match and lofted 12 shots compared to three for Campbell County.
Sheridan will play Friday against No. 2 seed Thunder Basin 1 p.m. at Homer Scott Field. The winner will advance to the regional championship match.
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.