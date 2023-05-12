BIG HORN — The Sheridan High School soccer teams have advanced past regionals and will be bound for Sweetwater County next week for the state tournament.

 The Sheridan High School girls soccer team defeated Campbell County 1-0 Thursday evening in the opening round of regional play on moist turf at Big Horn High School.

2023 4A East Regional Girls Soccer Tournament 4A East Girls
2023 4A East Regional Boys Soccer Tournament 4A East Boys

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

