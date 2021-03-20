SHERIDAN — The routine of preparing for the Sheridan High School girls soccer team season-opening weekend, completing warmups, lining up to take the field before kickoff and hearing your name called in front of family and friends at Homer Scott Field Friday feels nothing like a mundane ritual this season.
Nearly two years since the Lady Broncs played a soccer game due to the coronavirus pandemic canceling last year’s season, Friday’s kickoff against Buffalo brought unmatched excitement.
“I have never been so excited to have a soccer season,” senior Aria Heyneman said. “And I think everybody feels the same — excited, inspired and ready to win.”
The atmosphere and the energy — those game day intangibles — Heyneman and teammates juniors Ellie Williams and Libby Gardner pointed out as some of the best things to return with the onset of the spring sports season. Though the game day experience remains predictable, the Lady Broncs look forward to the element of the unknown and figuring out how the team performs against its competition.
“We’re excited to see how everyone works together,” Williams said. “I’m super pumped.”
Because of last season’s cancellation, Heyneman pointed out the Lady Broncs added two new, large classes of players to their team, creating a “different” start to the season. The approach to Sheridan’s first two weeks of practice remained the same, however, as the team went to work getting its touches back, creating chemistry and mastering its defensive shape.
“For us, we’re relearning stuff,” Heyneman said standing with upperclassmen teammates Gardner and Williams. “But for everyone else, it’s brand new. So, we just have to be patient.”
The Lady Broncs’ remain patient when determining its culture for the 2021 season, focusing on technical skills while implementing tactical schemes, though head coach Kevin Rizer and his coaching staff, many of whom are Rizer’s former players and students, have focused on encouraging Sheridan to “plant trees you’ll never see.”
For Sheridan, besides creating a family-like culture, Rizer wants his team to invest in this year’s performance but also play selflessly to set the precedent for years to come.
“Making a difference in the program that’s going to stay for years after we graduate,” Williams said. “It’s about making a difference.”
Driven by that culture, Sheridan runs a 4-2-3-1 formation that Rizer said allows the Lady Broncs to adjust to a 4-5-1 defensive look or a 4-3-3 “attack” formation based on Sheridan and its opponent’s personnel. Rizer highlighted his team’s back line and center-midfielders as well as its experienced wings to lead the team, saying the youthfulness at other positions look poised to create a strong, well-rounded Lady Broncs squad as the season progresses.
Rizer and the team’s philosophy of planting trees hopes to give the Lady Broncs their first state tournament appearance since the 2015 season when they played as the 4A East’s No. 2 seed and placed second. In 2019, Sheridan finished as the No. 5 seed for the 4A North East regional tournament and lost 3-2 to Laramie in the quarterfinals.
During this year’s season-opening weekend, Rizer hopes to see the Lady Broncs implement defensive concepts and movement in their attack that they worked on in practice for the past two weeks, saying winning teams translate what they do in practice to game play. And the head coach’s excitement mirrored his players'.
“It is unbelievable how excited I am to have a game,” Rizer said. “It’s been a while. … I’m excited about our coaching staff. I’m excited about our girls — they’ve worked their tails off.”
The Lady Broncs played Buffalo Friday afternoon — scores will be available online at thesheridanpress.com — and travel to Worland to play the Lady Warriors at 11 a.m. Saturday.