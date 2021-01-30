SHERIDAN — Though the Sheridan High School girls basketball game ended in a 55-46 loss to the Kelly Walsh Lady Trojans Friday evening, the Lady Broncs’ performance had a little bit of everything defensively, as each quarter saw Sheridan put together a crucial defensive play.
A trap started the game and defined the first quarter, a half-court press marked the second, sophomore Samantha Spielman's defensive rebound started Sheridan’s scoring in the third quarter and the Lady Broncs’ dogged man-to-man defense put them back in the game in the fourth quarter.
Stretches of shots not dropping and moments of defensive breakdowns, however, proved to be the difference. Head coach Ryan Sullivan commended his team’s consistent effort, noting Sheridan possesses the pieces for success and just has to put them together.
“It’s just how do we make that a habit,” Sullivan said. “The girls freaking play their butts off, and I appreciate all of them so much. … There’s just things we need to do to be competitive.”
Despite the tough performance up and down the floor from the Lady Broncs, they fell to the Lady Trojans and fall to 3-7 (0-3 conference) on the season. Kelly Walsh collected their first conference win in Sheridan, improving to 2-8 (1-2 conference).
“We knew we couldn’t give second-chance opportunities or it would be interesting, and we ended up doing that,” Sullivan said. “And it was interesting.”
The game began with a defensive zone the Lady Broncs had implemented before conference play, with junior Libby Gardner and sophomore Sydni Bilyeu trapping the Lady Trojans in the corner during Kelly Walsh’s first possession of the game. The trap forced a turnover and allowed sophomore Samantha Spielman to score the first basket of the game at 7:28 of the first quarter.
Senior Annie Mitzel followed the well-executed trap by drawing a foul during Kelly Walsh’s possession after Spielman’s basket. Mitzel managed a steal only moments later, and Spielman put Sheridan up 6-0 by scoring at 6:02 and 4:53, while the Lady Trojans didn’t score until the 4:19 mark of the first quarter.
For the tough defensive start, Sheridan ended the first quarter tied 6-6 with Kelly Walsh.
“We played well defensively," Sullivan said. "We got looks offensively. We just struggled to fill it. Because of that, we struggled to jump out the way I thought we could have jumped out.”
A timeout called by the Lady Trojans’ head coach at 6:14 best epitomized the Lady Broncs’ play in the second quarter. Head coach Sara Tuomi signaled for the break when Gardner and Bilyeu trapped her player at half court, and the score showed a 10-10 tie.
Kelly Walsh’s timeout helped it gain some momentum, but the Lady Trojans and Lady Broncs went back and forth for the remainder of the half. The visitors took a narrow 21-20 lead into the locker rooms.
“I think we did a really good job communicating and knowing where each other was going to be,” Gardner said of the team’s first-half performance.
Though it took Sheridan a couple minutes to get settled in the second half, during a Kelly Walsh possession, it took three tries before the Lady Broncs could pull down a defensive rebound. Once Spielman did, she had Mitzel breaking up the court and successfully lobbed a pass to the senior to score an easy layup at 5:49 of the third quarter.
After Mitzel’s basket, the Lady Trojans still led 26-22 and added two more field goals to push their lead to 30-22. But sophomore Brooke Larsen checked into the game, and she and Spielman cut Kelly Walsh’s lead to 30-27.
The Lady Broncs and Lady Trojans went back and forth for the rest of the third frame, though Kelly Walsh still led 36-31 at the end of 24 minutes of play.
Sheridan shot better in the fourth quarter, as Spielman drained a 3-pointer with 3:55 left in the game to cut the Lady Trojans’ lead to 42-39. Nearly two minutes later epitomized the Lady Broncs’ tight man-to-man defense in the fourth quarter, however.
As the score showed a Sheridan 46-41 deficit, the Lady Broncs played full-court defense and forced Tuomi to call a timeout at 2:11 and again at 1:58 after her players couldn’t make room to pass the ball.
Mitzel followed the second timeout by nailing a 3-pointer to further cut into Kelly Walsh’s lead. The basket and 46-44 score earned raucous cheers from the recently permitted Sheridan High School student section.
Though the jersey-clad students chanted “defense” and interrupted the customary silence during Kelly Walsh free throws, the Lady Trojans managed nine points down the stretch and collected their first conference win with the 55-46 score.
Mitzel led the Lady Broncs with 14 points.
“At some point, it’s going to click for us, offensively,” Sullivan said. “Or, we’re going to hit some shots we are good enough to make. Until then, every game we’ll be in will be a dog fight.”
The Lady Broncs play Rock Springs in a non-conference road game at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.