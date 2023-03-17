SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls soccer team rosters four seniors this season and are focusing on building leadership skills.
The skill drills finished in Thursday morning’s practice but the players were still in session. Sixth year Lady Bronc head coach Kevin Rizer met with the collective group of players, then the senior quartet broke off from the group for a meeting. Rizer dismissed the juniors and underclassmen and the seniors reported back to Rizer.
“The saying goes, ‘As your seniors go, so your season goes.’ We expect our seniors to be leaders. If they step into that role, then the team will follow,” Rizer said.
Rizer expressed he doesn’t need to force leadership on the quartet senior group: Olivia Ballew, Kayleigh Thomas, Ella Kessner and Catie Kuehl. It’s come along naturally.
“It’s a special group. They came into the season meeting on their own with nonnegotiables to play this year. They’ve come up with testing the process, trust the coaches and love one another,” Rizer said. “They’re done a really nice job of taking the reins.”
Ballew expressed the effort put into the team will last longer than the senior’s time in Sheridan uniforms.
"I think it's important for us to be role models for the younger kids,” Ballew said. “It’s planting seeds for trees that we won't see grow. It’s leaving a legacy behind and just trying to make the team as best as they can for future seasons. We won't be here. So it's really just helping the team as a whole instead of just helping ourselves.”
The Lady Broncs had success last season as they qualified for the state tournament and won the consolation bracket. Sheridan also played the top teams in close battled contests. The goal for this upcoming season can be measured on a daily basis.
“The goal is to get better every day. It’s a question to ask themselves, ‘Did I get better today?’”
The Lady Broncs have been practicing in the gymnasium as snow and ice have covered the surface of Scott Homer Field. The first opportunity to play outside will most likely be their first game Saturday in Cody.
“That will be a big test for us. Cody is a 3A program but I think they’ve only lost a couple of times in the past couple of years,” Rizer said.
The head coach expressed he’s proud of his team and how the girls have handled themselves on and off the court leading up to the season opener.
“I think Sheridan is well represented by this group of young ladies,” Rizer said. “They're working hard. And they do things right. That’s something I believe in strongly that if you do things right, winning will take care of itself. This is a team that's very much committed to doing things right.”
