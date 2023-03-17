SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls soccer team rosters four seniors this season and are focusing on building leadership skills. 

The skill drills finished in Thursday morning’s practice but the players were still in session. Sixth year Lady Bronc head coach Kevin Rizer met with the collective group of players, then the senior quartet broke off from the group for a meeting. Rizer dismissed the juniors and underclassmen and the seniors reported back to Rizer. 

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you