SHERIDAN — Ryan Sullivan bought the shoes in college.
He wears the white Air Jordans sparingly to keep them clean, but he sported them when his Sheridan Lady Broncs upset Campbell County in the 4A Northeast Regional Tournament last March.
Friday, he broke them out again for another Campbell County rivalry matchup, so as not to interrupt a budding tradition. Apparently, they’re still lucky.
The Lady Broncs tackled the Lady Camels 52-35 at Sheridan High School. They pushed their record to 10-8.
“I thought the girls played their tails off defensively,” Sullivan, Sheridan’s second-year head coach, said. “(Campbell County) had a tough time with our man-to-man pressure. It’s good to see us kind of get back to that, because that’s supposed to be our identity. I was proud of that. I thought we shot the ball better tonight than we did last weekend and put a game together, which was really, really encouraging.”
Despite the Lady Camels ranking as a top four scoring offense in the state, Sheridan stifled them early. The Lady Broncs didn’t allow a point until the final two minutes of the first quarter.
They jumped to a 12-0 lead behind seven points from junior Brooke Larsen. Larsen dropped a game-high 16 points and hit three 3-pointers, including two in the first.
“I was just feeling it on the home court,” Larsen said.
Campbell County shortened the gap with a run to end the quarter but still trailed 14-8.
Again in the second, Sheridan’s defense paved the way to an extended lead. It surrendered just four points the entire period while the Lady Broncs tacked on 13 on offense. They took a 27-12 lead into halftime and made it 46-24 by the end of the third.
Sheridan backed off the defensive pressure in the fourth, content to bleed out the clock. It was outscored in the quarter but still picked up the victory by a wide margin, 52-35.
Friday served as a comeback game for the Lady Broncs after they lost their last contest to Campbell County, 63-59, on the road in mid-January.
“Rivalries are always good games,” Larsen said. “It really boosts our confidence (to win), but we’re remaining humble. It was good to finally see what we’re capable of doing.”
Sheridan has only two games remaining on its regular season schedule. It takes the court for a road game against Thunder Basin at 1 p.m. Saturday and finishes at home against Kelly Walsh next Friday. Then, all attention goes to the regional tournament.
Sullivan might even have to wear the shoes again.
“We just want to peak at the right time,” he said. “I think, all season, we’ve done things to put us in the position to be playing our best basketball at the end of the year. That’s our goal. I don’t know that that means we’ll win all our games at the end of the year, but I think we’ll be playing our best basketball at the end of year.”