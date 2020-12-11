SHERIDAN — There were early moments of confusion, a handful of bad passes and several missed shots during the Sheridan girls basketball team’s season-opener against the Evanston Lady Red Devils. But the Lady Broncs were prepared for the “ugly” play and battled to a 53-47 win Thursday evening.
“Coach always likes to say, ‘It’s going to be really ugly to start, but then it’s going to be so pretty once we get it perfected,’” senior Annie Mitzel said. “It was a good start tonight.”
Prior to tipoff against the Lady Red Devils, Sheridan’s head girls basketball coach Ryan Sullivan hoped his team’s defense would lead the Lady Broncs to victory. After 32 minutes of play, though it wasn’t always pretty, the head coach’s belief and his team’s execution of Sullivan’s man-to-man scheme ultimately helped the team to its first win.
Epitomized by a four-minute stretch to start the fourth quarter when the Lady Broncs held the Lady Red Devils to mere free throws, Sheridan showed its belief in the first-year head coach’s system and the situational awareness to pull down rebounds to get stops while forcing Evanston to make mistakes and send the Lady Broncs to the line.
“It was nice to see them go and do things we want them to do,” Sullivan said. “And then just fighting and competing. We figured it was going to be a grind because it’s the first game of the year … and I really am happy for them.”
With the success comes relief over taking the court in a competitive atmosphere for the first time since March and excitement about starting the season 1-0 — for the first time in four years, the Lady Broncs won their season-opener.
Through the first several minutes of play, neither the Lady Broncs nor the Lady Red Devils looked comfortable on the court as players forced shots and miscommunicated.
After Evanston’s senior Heidi Barton opened the game with a made 3-pointer, Sheridan’s sophomore Samantha Spielman put home the first basket for the Lady Broncs, and when her team fell behind 7-2 a couple minutes later, Spielman drove to the basket to score and draw a foul.
Spielman made her free throw and Sheridan’s defensive efforts under Evanston’s basket proved fortuitous moments later, as Mitzel finished at the other end with a basket to tie the game 7-7 at 4:10 in the first quarter.
The teams played back and forth for the remainder of the first eight minutes to end the quarter with the scoreboard reading 14-13 in favor of the Lady Broncs.
Sheridan’s play in the second quarter mimicked its play in the first, though Spielman hit her stride and junior Libby Gardner came off the bench to help Mitzel to Sheridan’s 30-27 halftime lead.
“Coming out of a half and knowing you have to get a stop and you want to go get a bucket, then you want to get a stop,” Sullivan said. “That’s just a testament to them being mentally plugged in. They did a great job.”
Spielman opened the scoring for the Lady Broncs in the second half, hitting back-to-back 3s and adding a field goal to push Sheridan’s lead to 38-31. The Lady Red Devils clawed their way back to tie the game, while sophomore Gillian Mitzel made two free throws and junior Ellie Williams scored off an Evanston turnover to end the third quarter ahead 42-40.
Sheridan’s offseason work on defense and countless hours in the gym showed when the Lady Broncs held the Lady Red Devils scoreless through the first half of the fourth quarter.
“We have to hang our hats on the defensive side,” Sullivan said. “So it was good to see them do that.”
As Sheridan showed necessary late-game discipline, Evanston sent Annie Mitzel to the free-throw line in desperation. The senior made five of her six free throws down the stretch to help secure the 53-47 victory.
“To be able to come out and play was amazing, but to be able to come out and get a win was so much better,” Mitzel said.
Mitzel finished with 15 points, while Spielman recorded a team-best 19 on the evening.
“I just wanted to be competitive,” Sullivan said, “and the girls were fantastic. … It’s better than starting 0-1. They’ve put in so much time … and it’s just so nice to actually see that come to fruition a little bit. We’re competitive, and we earned a win for sure.”
Sheridan next plays host to Riverton at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.