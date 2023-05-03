SHERIDAN — It was a perfect kick.
Hana Stutte stepped back to take a corner kick. Her foot struck the ball and curved in midair. It struck in the far top corner of the net for a goal without any assistance from a teammate.
SHERIDAN — It was a perfect kick.
Hana Stutte stepped back to take a corner kick. Her foot struck the ball and curved in midair. It struck in the far top corner of the net for a goal without any assistance from a teammate.
Head coach Kevin Rizer said he’s only encountered an unassisted corner kick goal twice in his coaching career since 1997. The other was in a boys state championship match.
The goal scored by the junior tied the game 1-1 with less than two minutes remaining in the first half. The Lady Broncs eventually fell to Campbell County 3-1 at Homer Scott Field Tuesday evening.
Stutte shared the secret sauce of making the ball bend. It was her first goal of the season and acknowledged her first would unlikely be topped.
“It’s just the way your hips face and the way your body faces when you’re approaching,” Stutte said. “I’ve gotten the curve down, never made it in the goal. I was pretty surprised.”
The game marked Sheridan’s fourth game in five days, two of which have gone into overtime.
“I think a lot of us are tired. It’s mainly about finding the mental place and trying to work through it,” Stutte said. “I’m personally feeling it. I’m tired for sure.”
Stutte said it’s unusual to have so many games in so few days, but inclement weather has forced the rescheduling of many games this season.
Rizer estimates midfielders run between five to eight miles a game.
“It’s a lot of soccer in a short period of time. We’ve encouraged nutrition with a lot of carbs and protein,” Rizer said.
Despite the loss, Sheridan soccer fans will likely remember Stutte’s goal.
“You don’t see that a lot in soccer at any level,” Rizer said. “Corners don’t usually go in like that. Goaltenders usually stop them but it was just high enough and had a curl. It was a beautiful shot. We’ll assume she meant to shoot it like that.”
The Lady Broncs host undefeated Thunder Basin this Friday at 4 p.m. for senior night, with the Broncs starting at 6 p.m. The girls then start regional play as the five seed against No. 4 seed Campbell next Thursday in Sheridan.
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.
Reporter
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.
