DAYTON — Three days of competition in Casper. A 2A East Regional Championship trophy in hand. Hopes of breaking a 33-year long state championship drought. And yet, the Tongue River High School girls track and field team considers this year’s 2A State Championship meet as just several more days of competition, albeit with added excitement and increased level of nerves.
“‘Your best can win state and you can do great at your best,’” senior Emma Scammon said head coach Steve Hanson told the team prior to the state meet. “So, just focus on doing your best. Don’t focus on what other people are doing around you, just focus on achieving what you know you can achieve.’”
A historic track and field season for the Lady Eagles culminates in Casper Saturday during the final day of the 2A State Championship meet. Depth has led to the Lady Eagles success this season, as it has afforded the opportunity for the team to score more points in each event and led to friendly intrateam competition during practice.
“I feel like none of us are really negative,” junior Carleigh Reish said. “I feel like we’re all upbeat, optimistic.”
Prior to winning the regional championship last weekend in Torrington, the last time the Lady Eagles claimed a 2A East Regional Championship was in 2008. Hanson said the best part of Tongue River’s victory, and the boys second-place finish, was the trust he had in his athletes to compete at a high level while taking the time to celebrate each other’s accomplishments.
That trust and hands-off approach at the regional track meet followed Hanson and the Lady Eagles to Casper, and he confirmed Scammon’s message was the one he had been sharing all season — Tongue River hasn’t spent the past two months counting points and calculating championship probabilities.
“I want to see them go out there and do their best,” Hanson said Wednesday. “I want them to go out there and compete, and the points will fall where they will. We can’t really control that. We can’t control anybody but ourselves.”
Though Tongue River welcomed track and field veterans to its roster to begin the season, Hanson didn’t anticipate the talents of both the upperclassmen and underclassmen to combine for the success the Lady Eagles have had this season thus far. The head coach and his athletes express pleasant surprise at the position they found themselves in before the state meet.
“We’ve surprised ourselves, honestly,” senior Grace Sopko said. “But now, it’s just exciting.”
The excitement showed during the team’s final practice Wednesday, as the Eagles and Lady Eagles chatted and laughed when they fine-tuned their technique while practicing sprint starts. Next to the track laid two pairs of competition cleats, signed by the 2021 Tongue River team — sharpied nicknames and full names criss-crossed over the toes of the white Nike running shoes.
Hanson pointed to those cleats as a testament of Tongue River’s pride in its 2021 group, and he’s watched the Lady Eagles practice and compete selflessly throughout the season. Underclassmen filled holes in relays when injuries arose, seniors offered to change events late in the season and the entire team focused on Tongue River’s success instead of individual accolades.
“Harry Truman said it but, ‘It’s amazing what we can accomplish when you don’t worry about who gets the credit,’” Hanson said. “And that’s really what those girls are about. … They are not worried about their individual events. It’s all about the team.”
The Lady Eagles already boasted one state champion after the first day of competition Thursday, as Reish won the long jump with her 17-foot jump.
Additionally, Tongue River’s 1,600-meter sprint medley team of freshman Jazyln Ryan, junior Katy Kalasinsky, junior Jane Pendergast and freshman Addie Pendergast set a new state record with their first-place finish. The four-person team ran to first place in 4 minutes and 19.03 seconds, breaking Kemmerer’s 4:25.15 record set in 2019 by over six seconds.
Friday brought similar success as Addie Pendergast won the 800-meter run and Reish won the high jump to put the Lady Eagles in first place with 51 points after the morning session, as they hope to win a state title for the first time since 1988.
“I don’t expect a title, and if we win one, that’s great,” Hanson said. “I don’t expect anybody to do anything other than their best. I think if we do our best, I think we have a great chance of bringing home a championship and placing high. I’m just not worried about it.”