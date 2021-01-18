DAYTON — The Big Horn Lady Rams’ strong early defense led to offensive effectiveness against Tongue River Saturday, as head coach Kip Butler had hoped would happen during conference play. And the Lady Eagles’ head coach Amanda Cummins saw her team embrace the emphasis she’s placed on role players while using several different lineups for 32 minutes against the Lady Rams.
Though Tongue River won the cross-county rivalry matchup 49-38, both teams found positives in the outcome and the back-and-forth contest set the stage for continued improvement during the rest of conference play. The Lady Eagles improved to 6-2 (2-0 conference), while the Lady Rams fell to 0-7 (0-1 conference).
“We talk about being a great teammate,” Cummins said. “And that means celebrating others. … And then, the other thing in our culture that they decided was they’re going to celebrate every single role.”
The Lady Eagles played without their second-best and the 2A East’s fifth-best scorer in junior Carleigh Reish, and Cummins managed the floor when seniors Sydnee Pitman and Izzy Carbert found themselves in foul trouble early.
“This year, we can put anyone on the floor and we work good together,” Carbert said.
On the other side of the court, the Lady Rams doubled their points per game average with its 38 performance Saturday afternoon.
“Now that we’re really starting to see the light, see how things work in a man-to-man defense and apply some of those principals to a zone defense, that’s why we were able to stay in the basketball game,” Butler said.
Big Horn held Tongue River scoreless through the first 3:53 of play, though a senior Madison Butler basket after Gee’s score only gave the Lady Rams a 4-0 lead through the first half of the first eight minutes of play.
Lady Eagles sophomore Faith Whitehead finally put her team on the board at 4:07, and nearly two minutes of scoreless play followed before freshman Addie Pendergast tied the game 4-4 with 2:09 left to play in the first quarter.
“When you play good defense, it just lifts your spirits because you’re still in the game,” Kip Butler said. “If you can get stops, you never know what can happen.”
Pendergast started the second quarter on a personal 6-0 run to give the Lady Eagles a 14-7 lead in just over three minutes. For the rest of the quarter, the teams traded baskets but Tongue River outscored Big Horn 10-8 and Pendergast’s performance paved the way for a 24-17 Lady Eagles lead when the buzzer sounded halftime.
“I was so proud of their absolute refusal to give up when it got rocky,” Cummins said.
Big Horn’s foul trouble during the last two minutes of play sent the Lady Eagles to the line twice, and field goals from Pitman and Carbert sealed Tongue River’s 49-38 win.
“I could not be more proud of them,” Cummins said. “We threw a bunch of lineups at them that we don’t normally use. Our bench stepped up huge. I’m just so proud of the team effort. They never quit, and they played through the ups and the downs.”
Madison Butler led all scorers with 18 points, while Tongue River’s Carbert and Pendergast finished with 14 points each, and Whitehead recorded 10 points.
The Lady Rams host Moorcroft at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, while the Lady Eagles welcome Glenrock to their gym Saturday, time to be decided.