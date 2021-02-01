DAYTON — The Tongue River High School girls basketball team took the court with a different look in the Lady Eagles’ eyes as they erased a 16-point deficit in the second half of their game against the Moorcroft Lady Wolves Saturday afternoon. Senior Izzy Carbert managed a steal, sprinted up the court for a layup and drew the foul for a three-point play to give Tongue River a 46-45 lead with 6:37 left to play in the contest.
The Lady Eagles and Lady Wolves battled back and forth until Carbert again put Tongue River up 52-51 with 30 seconds left on the clock. After an officials’ timeout, Moorcroft junior Kyanna Petz scored with 15 seconds remaining. As the well-traveled Wolves fans cheered, the Tongue River crowd held its breath and, when the Lady Eagles didn’t score during their final possession of the contest, groans and sighs came from the home team’s bleachers.
And though the 53-52 loss in the final seconds of the game hurts, head coach Amanda Cummins said the Lady Eagles’ resiliency and improved intensity gives Tongue River room to learn and grow from the defeat, which gave the team a 7-5 (2-2 conference) record.
“After the game, I told them I was incredibly proud of them,” Cummins said. “... Honestly, I couldn’t be more proud of them. We gave ourselves a chance and, I know it didn’t go our way, but I told them, ‘Whenever you step on and compete, you’re not guaranteed a win, but we got better today. I know that.’”
Carbert, who recorded 13 points in the game, echoed her coach’s sentiment.
“I think we just need to believe because, when we put our hearts in it and our minds, it just is good,” Carbert said.
Tongue River fell down 5-2 early, then rallied to take a 9-5 lead itself as it worked through defensive adjustments the Lady Eagles made the previous week in practice specifically for Moorcroft. Instead of playing true man-to-man defense, whenever a Moorcroft player set a screen for her teammate, the two Tongue River players didn’t stick to their man but switched to maintain constant pressure on the dribbler.
Cummins helped the defense from the sideline, calling “switch” and encouraging her players to do the same on the floor. The first quarter showed a narrow 12-11 Moorcroft lead, and both teams struggled to shoot the ball efficiently.
Despite Cummins’ best efforts and calling “white, settle” to her team clad in white jerseys after three failed offensive possessions, the Lady Wolves started the second quarter on an 9-0 lead until freshman Addie Pendergast pulled down an offensive rebound and scored the Lady Eagles’ first bucket of the quarter with 2:24 left in the half.
Tongue River’s defensive struggles corresponded with its lack of offense and allowed Moorcroft to push its lead to 11 points at halftime. The Lady Eagles faced a 28-17 deficit out of the locker room but better understood how to run their defense against the dribble drives and dribble handoffs of the Wolves.
“We need to fine-tune the inches,” Cummins said. “We talk about it every day that it’s a game of inches, it’s nothing extravagant but doing the little things — switching onto the right person, staying low, closing out well.”
Taking the court after the break, Tongue River’s determination to play better defense showed in the Lady Eagles’ lower defensive stances and laser focus on the ball. Coupled with better shooting from junior Carleigh Reish, senior Sydnee Pitman and Carbert, Tongue River cut its deficit to six points after 24 minutes of play.
“Dig in, white, dig in!” Cummins called to start the fourth quarter.
Tongue River’s fans cheered Carbert’s go-ahead basket and whenever the Lady Eagles inched ahead, as they traded leads with the Lady Wolves six times before the final 30 seconds of the contest.
“I think we saw today when we get aggressive and play good defense, good things happen to us,” Cummins said. “I thought they picked up their intensity and celebrated each other, they started seeing good things and talking about them and just stayed engaged the whole second half. I’m so proud of them — we can build off that, for sure.”
The Lady Eagles look to rebound when they play their cross-county rival Big Horn Lady Rams on the road at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.