DAYTON — Fifty-two practices.
Head coach Amanda Cummins reiterated that number to her Tongue River Lady Eagles multiple times Tuesday. She yelled it during practice drills and mentioned it again in the huddle afterward.
That’s how many times they’ve met this season, how many times they’ve shot free throws and sweated and prepared for what they’ve now achieved.
All along, they aimed at earning a trip to the 2A State Basketball Championship tournament. The seniors set the goal at the beginning of the season and relayed it to the rest of the team, who immediately bought in.
Now, they’re here. Mission accomplished. They start Thursday in Casper.
“I knew we could do it from the start,” sophomore Jazlyn Ryan said.
It wasn’t a linear path. It certainly wasn’t a given, either. Before this year, Tongue River had not advanced to the state tournament since 2015 — before the oldest of girls on the current team even hit their teens.
So those 52 practices? They mark the most the Lady Eagles have endured in years, and they represent the growth of the program.
“They’ve been a great group and very well deserving to be the ones to break that mold again,” said Cummins, who is in her second season as head coach.
When the seniors dreamt the goal last fall, Cummins told the group it would be a process. She wanted them to focus on the little things. Looking back, they feel they’ve done that.
“Today marks 52 practices that we’ve done the little things — the very mundane, often boring stuff,” Cummins said. “They do the same drill over and over. But we talked about tonight, that same preparation is what gets you ready for a big moment. I think that’s what happened last weekend.”
Last Thursday, the Lady Eagles tipped off their stint in the 2A East Regional Tournament, dropping immediately to the consultation bracket with a 30-28 loss to Glenrock. Only the top four teams from the region make it to state, and the opening defeat hurt their chances.
There were tears in the postgame locker room.
Tongue River responded, though, by dusting Big Horn 55-16 Friday and upsetting No. 1 seed Pine Bluffs in a down-to-the-wire 39-37 victory Saturday to advance to the third-place game that afternoon. There, they grabbed revenge against Glenrock, winning 46-41.
Again, the Lady Eagles cried, but these were happy tears. They hugged and screamed.
“I think everyone was just thankful for each other,” junior Tyla Pitman said.
Tongue River enters the state tournament as a No. 3 seed with an 11-14 record (6-5 in conference). It takes on No. 2 Wyoming Indian — a squad it lost to in December — at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Ryan, Pitman and junior Faith Whitehead said the Lady Eagles aren’t making big changes this week.
They’ve rehearsed dribbling against a defensive press about four dozen times now. They pass and shoot and defend using the same techniques, refined for months, every day.
At 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, they upped their practice total to 53.
Now comes the fun, when they can enjoy the satisfaction of checking off their goal. They don’t know what it will look or feel like, but Whitehead still offered a guess.
“Just the bus ride and the hotel rooms,” she said. “Those will be the memories.”