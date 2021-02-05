BIG HORN — In the midst of a slow second quarter of a low-scoring game, both Tongue River and Big Horn head girls basketball coaches called instructions to their respective players.
“Move the ball!” Lady Eagles coach Amanda Cummins shouted nearly simultaneously as her counterpart, Lady Rams coach Kip Butler, cried:
“Communicate! Communicate!”
The two sentiments shared in the heat of the moment ultimately decided the game in Tongue River’s favor by a score of 40-12, as the Lady Eagles moved the ball more effectively on offense than the Lady Rams who struggled to communicate for stretches. Tongue River employed an even-keel approach Cummins emphasizes during practice.
“Any time you can weather anything and stick to your game plan and keep running it until it works [is positive],” Cummins said. “... But the fact that they stayed pretty mentally consistent and weathered that — I thought they played great team basketball, and it was a good conference win for us, for sure.”
Tongue River’s victory snaps a two-game losing streak and helps it improve to 8-5 (3-2 conference) while Big Horn falls to 1-11 (1-4 conference).
After the Lady Eagles beat the Lady Rams 49-38 Jan. 16, Thursday night’s victory marks the first time Tongue River has swept the cross-county rivalry regular-season series since the 2014-15 season, at least, according to statistics kept by WyoPreps.com before which neither team’s statistics appear in the year-end reports.
The fourth quarter showed the ball movement Cummins called for throughout the game, as the Lady Eagles outscored the Lady Rams 12-0 in the final eight minutes. However, Butler noted his team’s willingness to compete and inability to accept defeat after the loss.
“I’m proud of my girls,” Butler said, “And, tonight, I could tell they were a little upset with how it ended up, and that’s good. We shouldn’t settle for accepting losing, and what we’re trying to do. … And now we’ll see if we can take that disappointment and do something with it.”
Both teams repeatedly turned the ball over or over-passed out of bounds throughout the first quarter. The Lady Rams forced turnovers but often made too many passes, which hindered their scoring. After eight minutes of play, Tongue River led 13-4.
Big Horn and Tongue River only recorded two field goals apiece in the second quarter, prompting the head coaches to call the aforementioned reminders to their teams, and the Lady Eagles took a 17-8 lead into their locker room after 16 minutes of play.
“We talk all week where, it doesn’t matter who we’re playing, if we can grow and somehow maintain a consistent level of basketball, it doesn’t matter if it's maroon and gold or what color is on the other side,” Cummins said, “‘Can we play a consistent level of basketball?’ And we did that today.”
Tongue River found its rhythm to start the second half, led by five points from Pendergast in the third quarter, and maintained its improved offensive play for the remainder of the game en route to the 40-12 victory.
Kip Butler said Big Horn’s tendency to not communicate came as a product of youth and occasional “tunnel vision,” a Lady Ram thinking too much with the ball in her hand, while Cummins saw her team further develop its skill to become more comfortable making more passes on the offensive end.
“When we move the ball a lot, we usually get wide-open looks that go for easy buckets for us,” senior Sydnee Pitman said. “So that’s our main goal. A lot of the times we get anxious and try to score and push it and score too early.”
Pendergast finished with 14 points, and Big Horn’s McLaughlin and senior Amelia Gee finished with four points each. The Lady Eagles rejoin the win column, and the Lady Rams will use the disappointment of the loss as motivation for their next matchup.
The Lady Eagles host Sundance at noon Saturday, while the Lady Rams host Newcastle at 2:30 p.m.