DAYTON — Chaylee Campbell didn’t have one moment where she knew she had caught fire. But she and her Tongue River teammates did have a stretch where everything went right.
In the final 2:30 of the first half against Wind River Friday, the Lady Eagles embarked on a 13-0 run and flipped the game upside down. They flew around and created turnovers on defense, and Campbell fired at will on offense, accounting for 10 of their 13 points.
The Lady Cougars never recovered. Tongue River led by double-digits the rest of the way to wrap up a 67-40 victory, its first of the season against 2A competition.
“I think we’re gaining confidence that we are capable,” head coach Amanda Cummins said. “We’re buying into the defensive mentality, which then gives us open looks all over the floor. When you’re scoring wide-open layups, your confidence grows.”
The Lady Eagles featured five players with at least five points. Campbell led all scorers with 26.
“I just started getting looks I liked,” she said. “I’ve put in a lot of hard working shooting, so it was nice to see them backing off in order for me to take those shots. Coach always encourages us to shoot when we’re open. I just had the luck of the draw today, and they were falling for me.”
Cummins confirmed Campbell has the green light to shoot at all times. But what stood out to the second-year Tongue River head coach was her team’s defense. It set up the offense.
“I thought our defense was very good,” Cummins said. “We talk all the time about defense being a choice. I feel like the effort they gave made offense a lot easier for us. We were getting steals and lots of deflections. I think that’s a huge confidence builder for us. We rebounded well, as well, which is that ‘we before me.’”
To begin the evening, the Lady Eagles were looking to bounce back from a 62-50 loss to Wyoming Indian earlier in the day. The Lady Chiefs shocked Tongue River with their defensive pressure, and Cummins thought her team came out flat.
The Lady Eagles and Wind River locked into a battle early Friday evening. The Lady Cougars jumped ahead 6-2 and stayed ahead for most of the first quarter as Tongue River hovered just a basket or two behind.
With 10 seconds left in the period, Campbell handed the Lady Eagles an 11-10 advantage.
The teams traded leads early in the second quarter. Wind River’s last of the game was 18-16 at the 5:10 mark.
After a couple nondescript minutes, Tongue River went on its dominant run to end the half.
“I think it was just a team effort,” said Madison Burnett, who scored two points during the stretch and eight overall. “We all connected on the court. We all knew exactly what was going to happen.”
The Lady Eagles took a 37-23 advantage into halftime and only boosted their lead in the second half. They won 67-40.
Tongue River finishes the Foothills Classic tournament with two games Saturday. It takes on Wright at 8 a.m. and Greybull at 11 a.m.