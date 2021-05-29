DAYTON — “State champs!”
The Lady Eagles track and field team cheered to supporters out their school bus windows with the 2A State Championship trophy on board, traveling back from Casper after the three-day meet. For the first time in 33 years, the Tongue River High School community had reason to line the street from Ranchester to Dayton with police cars, fire trucks and personal vehicles in celebration the night of May 22.
Not since 1988 had Tongue River’s girls outdoor track and field program brought a state championship trophy home, and the 2021 Lady Eagles team boasted a 2A East Regional Championship for the first time since 2008 prior to claiming the first-place state trophy. Seven athletes would later be named All-State worthy competitors, but the final 10 minutes of that bus ride Saturday night jumped to the minds of Tongue River seniors when deciding what they will remember the most about this track and field season.
“Even though it was like 10:30 at night, a bunch of community members lined up with their cars,” senior Izzy Carbert said. “It was awesome.”
When the season began, head track and field coach Steve Hanson acknowledged Tongue River’s program supported both the dedicated runners, jumpers and throwers and athletes who viewed the season as supplementary to fall and winter sports. As the season ticked along, and the Lady Eagles began winning individual events and team titles, however, Hanson watched his team take the season increasingly more seriously.
A love for each other and the sport culminated in Casper with the 13-person team applauding each other as they accepted the 2A State Championship trophy from a Wyoming High School Activities Association representative.
“It was just a culmination of a group of girls who worked really hard, constantly supported each other, pushed each other when they needed to be pushed, picked each other up when they needed to be picked up and were very selfless in the entire process,” Hanson said. “They were never making it about themselves.”
Before the Lady Eagles arrived in Casper, they aimed to treat the meet like any other several days of competition, just wanting to do their best and allow the team points to fall where they would. When reflecting on the team’s attitude upon arrival in Casper, Tongue River acknowledged its nerves, though they didn’t show on the score sheet — the 12 Tongue River athletes who competed at state earned 24 podium spots, scoring 158 points to Glenrock’s 81.5.
Because the Lady Eagles put together strong performances through the first two days of competition, Tongue River knew it had mathematically clinched the state championship trophy by the end of the day Friday. A sense of relief accompanied the Lady Eagle athletes when they returned to the track Saturday, and they brought a fun-loving mentality to their final day of competition with each other.
“It didn’t really seem like the pressure got to us,” Grace Sopko said. “I think everyone was silently nervous about the pressure getting to people, but I think we all just went and enjoyed it.”
Hanson said his team’s ability to perform for three straight days, with no false starts or bad exchanges during relays, stood out to him. Junior Carleigh Reish ended the state meet with three first-place medals, and freshman Addie Pendergast stood atop the podium four times. Both Lady Eagles earned All-State honors in all four of their events, and the pair said they’ll miss competing with the program’s five seniors.
Tongue River’s upperclassmen and underclassmen cheered each other on throughout the season and particularly in Casper, saying the 3A Lander Valley team even asked for help from the Lady Eagles to cheer on its team at one point. In the stands, Hanson confirmed parents replicated their students’ vocal encouragement.
It is for that reason Hanson and his team will miss the 2021 track and field season — seeing community members support Tongue River’s programs, coaching the Lady Eagles to realize their potential and watching the girls team accept the championship trophy will not soon leave Tongue River’s minds.
“I’ll remember the laughs,” Pendergast said.
“[I’ll] definitely remember the friendships the most,” Reish said. “I feel like we’re all pretty good friends. That’s why I love this team — everyone is so nice. I’ll definitely remember all the friendships I made. I don’t think I could forget it. It was awesome.”
And the bus ride home.
“That was the coolest part, I would say,” Sopko said. “And the support we had at state. We’re one of the small schools, but we had the best cheering section. I’ll definitely remember that.”
Tongue River top eight placings
Shot put
• Fourth place: Tongue River’s Emma Scammon — 32 feet, 5 inches
• Sixth place: Bailey Dodge — 32-2.5
Discus
• Sixth place: Tongue River’s Sydnee Pitman — 93 feet, 5 inches
• Eighth place: Tongue River’s Bailey Dodge — 91-9
High jump
• First place: Tongue River’s Carleigh Reish — 5 feet
Long jump
• First place: Tongue River’s Carleigh Reish — 17 feet
• Eighth place: Tongue River’s Izzy Carbert — 14-10.5
Triple jump
• Second place: Tongue River’s Grace Sopko — 31 feet, 8.75 inches
• Third place: Tongue River’s Katy Kalasinsky — 31-8
• Fourth place: Tongue River’s Maddy Hill — 31-5
300-meter hurdles
• Second place: Tongue River’s Jane Pendergast — 50.24 seconds
100-meter dash
• First place: Tongue River’s Addie Pendergast — 13.03 seconds
• Second place: Tongue River’s Carleigh Reish — 13.17
• Third place: Tongue River’s Grace Sopko — 13.52
200-meter dash
• First place: Tongue River’s Carleigh Reish — 27.49 seconds
• Third place: Tongue River’s Grace Sopko — 28.21
• Fourth place: Tongue River’s Jane Pendergast — 28.21
400-meter dash
• First place: Tongue River’s Addie Pendergast — 56.88 seconds
• Fourth place: Tongue River’s Maddy Hill — 1 minutes, 2.42 seconds
800-meter run
• First place: Tongue River’s Addie Pendergast — 2 minutes, 20.02 seconds
3,200-meter run
• Seventh place: Tongue River’s Liz Heser — 14 minutes, 16.89 seconds
4x100-meter relay
• Third place: Tongue River’s Katy Kalsinsky, Maddy Hill, Jazlyn Ryan, Grace Sopko — 53.74 seconds
4x400-meter relay
• First place: Tongue River’s Maddy Hill, Katy Kalasinsky, Jazlyn Ryan, Jane Pendergast — 4 minutes, 23.18 seconds
1,600-meter sprint medley relay
• First place: Tongue River’s Jazlyn Ryan, Katy Kalasinsky, Jane Pendergast, Addie Pendergast — 4 minutes, 19.03 seconds
Sheridan top eight placings
Pole vault
• Second place: Ryan Karajanis — 15 feet
• Fourth place: Gaige Tarver — 13
Shot put
• Second place: Gaige Vielhauer — 57 feet, 9.25 inches
• Fifth place: Texas Tanner — 50-7
• Seventh place: Quinton Mangus — 50-1
Discus
• First place: Gaige Vielhauer — 160 feet, 2 inches
• Sixth place: Quinton Mangus — 143-11
110-meter hurdles
• Second place: Kyle Meinecke — 15.68 seconds
300-meter hurdles
• Seventh place: Cameron Perez — 42.87
100-meter dash
• Fourth place: Nicholas Hale — 11.50 seconds
200-meter dash
• Sixth place: Dominic Kaszas — 23.85 seconds
• Seventh place: Nicholas Hale — 23.91
400-meter dash
• Fifth place: Carl Askins — 51.22 seconds
800-meter run
• Second place: Reese Charest — 1 minute, 59.55 seconds
1,600-meter run
• Second place: Austin Akers — 4 minutes, 36.74 seconds
• Fourth place: Reese Charest — 4:37.18
• Fifth place: David Standish — 4:38.35
• Eighth place: Blaine Johnson — 4:39.70
3,200-meter run
• Third place: David Standish — 9 minutes, 53.91 seconds
• Fifth place: Austin Akers — 9:57.15
4x100-meter relay
• Sixth place: Nicholas Hale, Dominic Kaszas, Caiden Martin, Kyle Meinecke — 44.32 seconds
4x400-meter relay
• First place: Izak Aksamit, Nathan Fitzpatrick, Reese Charest, Carl Askins — 3 minutes, 28.18 seconds
4x800-meter relay
• Second place: Patrick Aasby, Austin Akers, Blaine Johnson, David Standish — 8 minutes, 20.45 seconds
1,600-meter sprint medley relay
• First place: Caiden Martin, Dominic Kaszas, Izak Aksamit, Reese Charest — 3 minutes, 37.53 seconds