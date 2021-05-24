CASPER — The Tongue River High School girls track and field team scored nearly twice as many points as the second-place Glenrock team to claim its first 2A State Championship title since 1988 at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper Saturday. The Lady Eagles finished with 158 points to the runner-up Herders’ 81.5.
Paced by Addie Pendergast’s and Carleigh Reish’s three individual state championship titles each, Tongue River also won two relays en route to the team title — Maddy Hill, Katy Kalasinsky, Jazlyn Ryan and Jane Pendergast won the 4x400-meter relay, and Ryan, Kalasinsky and Addie and Jane Pendergast set a new class record while winning the 1,600-meter relay.
The Eagles finished third, just five points behind second-place Big Horn. Tongue River scored 108 points to their cross-county rival’s 113.
Tongue River’s 4x800-meter relay team of Isaiah Cote, Al Spotted, Jason Barron and Michael Barron took first place, and Spotted won the 1,600-meter run for an individual state title.
Full coverage of the Lady Eagles’ historic title will be included in Saturday’s issue of The Sheridan Press.