CLEARMONT — Shelby Fennema gave her thoughts first. Then, without knowing what Fennema had said, Abbie Odegard repeated her minutes later.
They were reflecting on the Arvada-Clearmont Lady Panthers’ season so far. In what area had they improved most in the last two months?
“I feel like we’ve grown all across the board,” Fennema, a junior, said.
“I feel like we’ve progressed with everything throughout the season,” Odegard, a freshman, said.
Saturday, they displayed that. The Lady Panthers beat the Midwest Lady Oilers 39-24 at Arvada-Clearmont High School to earn their second conference win and push their overall record to 4-6.
“Every week, it seems like they’ve gotten just a little bit better,” second-year head coach Bo Benth said.
The progress started last summer. Several of the Lady Panthers attended basketball camps in Billings, Montana, and Spearfish, South Dakota. They also held offseason workouts, and many of the girls on the team competed together on the Arvada-Clearmont volleyball team last fall. Because of that, they carried some team chemistry into this season, and they set a goal.
They wanted to make it to regionals.
“They’re motivated,” Benth said.
Sometimes, they still flash their youth. The roster includes three freshmen, three sophomores and three juniors. The youth leads to inconsistent periods like the first half against Midwest Saturday.
Arvada-Clearmont jumped ahead with a 6-0 run to end the first quarter but surrendered its lead and entered halftime tied 14-14.
“The first half was kind of flat,” Benth said. “... I wanted to try to get them going and get them pumped up. It’s that energy sometimes. We have a young team. They miss a couple shots, and we have to get refocused.”
They did, outscoring the Lady Oilers 12-3 in the third quarter to build what proved to be an insurmountable lead.
Odegard, the freshman who has led the Lady Panthers in scoring for much of the season, recorded a game-high 14 points.
After bringing the energy and locking in on defense in the second half Saturday, it served as another a-ha moment. Arvada-Clearmont also experienced one of those in its first conference win against Hulett last month.
“We fought really hard throughout that game,” said sophomore Kami Michelena, who dropped 11 points Saturday. “It was a close game, but we kept fighting. There were moments when we ran plays right and it worked perfectly. It’s like, ‘OK, this stuff actually works, and we’re getting there.’”
Benth mentioned most of his players’ work has been on the defensive side. They’ve also started communicating better.
“I think the biggest thing in terms of gelling was their confidence,” Benth said. “… I think the camaraderie is there. It’s just, ‘Can we compete and put ourselves in a position to win some games and then go to regionals?’”
The Lady Panthers’ goal of a regional tournament berth remains intact. With four games left, they have a chance but will need at least another win or two to get there. Their final four games all come against conference opponents.
“Hopefully, we still do (make it),” Fennema said. “I’m looking forward to playing Hulett, Midwest and Kaycee again.”