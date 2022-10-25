CLEARMONT — It was do or die for the Lady Panthers. They get to see another day.
Most importantly, the Arvada-Clearmont volleyball team is regional tournament bound after a two-season absence from appearing in the bracket.
The Lady Panthers swept Midwest (25-22, 25-15, 25-19) in a post-season play-in home game Monday evening that decided who’d move on to regionals.
“I learned that they can come together when they need it the most,” head coach Payton Vrbas said. “They really played as one today. It's been a lot better than the past.”
Lady Panther Shelby Fennema is the lone senior on the squad. She expressed that potentially playing her last game of volleyball was in the forefront of her mind coming into the play-in game Monday evening.
“It potentially being my last was my only thought heading into the game,” Fennema said. “We picked back up our season by defeating Ten Sleep in the game prior to this one, but I was still nervous, because we didn’t play well recently until then.”
Luckily for the Lady Panthers, they’re playing their best volleyball at the end of the season.
“This game was by far our best game of the season, and I hope it stays like that heading into regionals,” Fennema said.
Arvada-Clearmont was able to reach the post-season in Vrbas’ first season at the helm.
Vrbas also believes that her team is getting hot at the right time, just in time for the regional tournament.
“This was by far one of our best games,” Vrbas said. “We played together. We played coverage in defense. There were a few moments where we slipped, and we didn't move quick enough. But this is by far the best in my book.”
The first set against Midwest was competitive, but the most crucial points scored late were in favor of the Lady Panthers. Arvada-Clearmont went ahead 11-5 in the second set, and a timeout was called by Midwest to stop the momentum. It proved to be unsuccessful, and the Lady Panthers cruised to a postseason win in front of a home crowd.
The Lady Panthers have relied on Fennema, being the only senior player on the team.
“She's talking to our hitters from the back row pretty much all the time. She makes everybody feel welcome. She’s definitely the team leader,” Vrbas said.
The Lady Panthers head to Yoder to play No. 1 seed Southeast Friday, Oct. 28 at noon. If Arvada-Clearmont wins, they’ll face the winner of Kaycee and Guernsey-Sunrise later that day. If they lose to Southeast, they’ll compete in the consolation bracket and battle for a third-place finish.
The last time Arvada-Clearmont won a regional match was in 2018 when they swept Glendo in the quarterfinals. The Lady Panthers hope to continue building a post-season to remember.
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.