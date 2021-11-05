CASPER — Ashley Billings just needed a hug.
Her Big Horn Lady Rams dominated Shoshoni in the first set Thursday, but halfway through the second, the Lady Wranglers held a slim advantage. Billings went to her head coach, Alli Nikont, for a quick embrace and a few words of encouragement to recenter.
“She told me, ‘Relax. Swing your arms. Find court. We’re good. You’ve got this,’” Billings, a junior outside hitter, said. “I was like, ‘Yeah, OK! I do got this!’ She really calms me down a lot.
Billings and the rest of the Lady Rams followed Nikont’s levelheaded lead. They embarked on a run to win the second set and used the momentum to capture the third, too, for a 3-0 victory (25-11, 25-17, 25-16) in the first round of the 2A state tournament at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
“It’s nice to make it through that first round and kind of get some of those jitters out of the way,” Nikont said. “I thought the girls played well. I just don’t think we played our best volleyball. But our goal is to be playing our best volleyball come Saturday. So they took care of what they needed to do on our side of the court, and they competed to win. I’m happy about that. But we still have some things to work on.”
Shoshoni, the West’s fourth seed, jumped ahead early in all three sets, but East No. 1 Big Horn didn’t allow that to continue for long. The latest lead the Lady Wranglers recorded in any set was 11-10 in the second. The Lady Rams closed that set with a 14-7 run.
Nikont said she thought her team was settled in during the first set. Then, during the second and third, she noticed some anxiety.
“I kind of felt like we were scoreboard-watching the last two games, just kind of hoping those games away instead of working, battling for every single point,” Nikont said. “Sometimes, it’s hard when you have that first-game big win. You expect to come out and blow them out again. And then, when it’s a closer score, which we tell them to expect, they tend to tighten up a little more.”
The Lady Rams stuck to their normal pregame routine as closely as possible. They arrived at the arena multiple hours early. They walked around outside to breathe some fresh air and warm up their legs. They journaled before the match.
But they did have a little advantage. Big Horn was the only 2A team to already have traveled to the Ford Wyoming Center this season. It competed in five matches — winning three and losing two — there at the Casper Invitational Tournament in September.
Nikont hoped the routine and the familiarity would help squish most of the nervousness. Thursday, it did.
The Lady Rams will take on Moorcroft at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The winner will reserve a spot in Saturday’s state championship match.
“Check,” Nikont said. “Got one done.”