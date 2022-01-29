BIG HORN — Kip Butler saw the right things Friday.
“Every player that went in did things better than they have previously,” Big Horn’s head coach said. “They did some really good things. Every one of them improved on their individual games.”
It just didn’t always mesh together at the same times. The Lady Rams fell to Wright 44-32 at Big Horn High School. Now comes the hard part.
“Now, we just need to bring it together as a unit,” Butler said.
The Lady Rams played Wright evenly for much of the contest, even outscoring the Lady Panthers if one four-minute stretch was taken out.
For the final three and a half minutes of the first quarter and the opening 30 seconds of the second, Wright held Big Horn scoreless while putting up 14 unanswered points to take a 21-9 lead.
“They hit a few shots, and that kind of disheartened our team,” sophomore Saydee Zimmer said.
Zimmer drew the tough task of guarding Wright’s Anaeli Salas, who scored a game-high 20 points. Salas also help orchestrate the game-changing, first-half run with seven points during that time frame.
“She was just quick, and whenever you went one way, she knew to go the other way and get in front of you,” said Zimmer, who finished with five points. “It was hard to get back in front, which made it easy to foul.”
The Lady Panthers led 25-15 at halftime. After the run and through the second half, the Lady Rams kept their deficit around 10-12 points but could never cut it down enough to truly threaten the Lady Panthers.
“I feel like, if we cut it to six or seven, we could put some pressure on them,” Butler said. “We just needed to get a few more buckets to put that pressure on them. They were never too uncomfortable that they started to panic.”
Freshman Emme Mullinax tallied a team-high 13 points for Big Horn. Including Mullinax and Zimmer, five Lady Rams scored.
Big Horn now holds a 1-10 record. The Lady Rams hadn’t taken the court since Jan. 15 against Tongue River due to their last two contests being rescheduled because of sick players.
“I feel for them because they are really working their buns off to try to learn and try to get a W,” Butler said. “I really like their attitude. They’re not being too hard on themselves but still understanding the things they need to do to get better so that we can compete in every game we play.”
After waiting almost two weeks between games, the Lady Rams won’t receive even 24 free hours before returning to action. They play Rocky Mountain on the road at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.