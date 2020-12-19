BIG HORN — In the Big Horn High School girls basketball team’s home-opener against the Greybull Buffaloes, the Lady Rams looked out of sync as the young team worked through chemistry when playing man-to-man defense and running plays on offense.
But in the final two minutes of the third quarter, the Lady Rams forced a jump ball and freshman Kelanie Lamb inbounded the basketball from the baseline to senior Amelia Gee waiting under the hoop. Gee easily put up a layup to cut Greybull’s lead to 27-10.
The remainder of the third quarter ticked down, and Big Horn continued its stronger defensive play and improved rebounding. The team’s success on defense led to an 11-point fourth quarter. However, the early deficit against the Lady Buffaloes proved insurmountable as the Lady Rams fell 34-21 to lose their third game in a row.
“To get our young girls to understand good defense will equate to opportunities on the defensive end and how much fun that is, when you create easy opportunities off your defense,” head coach Kip Butler said. “That’s what changed — just our mentality.”
The Lady Buffaloes turned over the ball during their first possession, and the Lady Rams’ first offensive opportunity resulted in a jump ball as almost two minutes passed before either team made a basket.
Greybull senior Shayla Cheatham opened the scoring at 6:03 of the first quarter, but Big Horn senior Madison Butler answered 12 seconds later off transition with a made 3-pointer. The Lady Buffaloes went on a 6-0 run over the course of the next four minutes, though the Lady Rams drew a couple charges in their defensive efforts.
Gee scored down low with 1:55 left to play to cut Greybull’s lead to 8-5, but the Lady Buffaloes corralled several offensive rebounds in the final 20 seconds of the first quarter and sophomore Kaitlynn Briscoe managed a jumper below the basket before time expired.
The second quarter started more quickly than the first but devolved into a defensive battle marred by turnovers from either team, as the Lady Buffaloes put up a mere nine points and held Big Horn to none. The Lady Rams took a 19-5 deficit to the locker room at halftime.
Greybull started the scoring nearly three minutes into the third frame, and Big Horn didn’t score until Madison Butler made a free throw at 4:59. The Lady Buffaloes and Lady Rams played close, finishing with six and four points, respectively, as the Lamb-to-Gee inbound ended the quarter.
“I think we just stopped thinking so much,” Madison Butler said. “Because, when you think too much, you force stuff. We got into our second-nature.”
Though the Rams allowed the first two scores to start the fourth quarter, sophomore Peyton McLaughlin made back-to-back baskets to bring the score to 31-14. After the Lady Buffaloes drained a 3-pointer, freshman Saydee Zimmer drew a charge at 4:26, earning high fives and helping to shift the momentum in Big Horn’s favor.
McLaughlin and Butler made baskets down the stretch while the Lady Rams pulled down rebounds at both ends and looked more cohesive than the earlier 24 minutes of play.
The final buzzer sounded a 34-21 loss, though Kip Butler took note of the visible improvement.
“Our young girls haven’t played a lot of man-to-man defense,” Kip Butler said, “but I think they’re catching on to it and liking it and enjoying the challenge of playing one-on-one with someone.”
Madison Butler led her team with nine points, while McLaughlin added seven.
Big Horn hosts Wind River 4 p.m. Saturday in its final game before its holiday break.