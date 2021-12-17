BIG HORN — In their first home game of the season, the Big Horn Lady Rams succumbed to an explosive Wyoming Indian offense 43-26 Thursday.
A close game through the first half (16-10), the Lady Chiefs started the third quarter with a 16-5 run to pull away and stay undefeated. The Lady Rams fell to 0-4.
“I felt we held tough,” head coach Kip Butler said. “Then, a little bit of fatigue came in, and a little bit of us not having those habits ingrained as second nature yet cost us. We had a few mental lapses that good teams like Wyoming Indian will capitalize on.”
Emme Mullinax led the Lady Rams in scoring with nine points. Saydee Zimmer had eight.
Big Horn will host Greybull in the Foothills Classic at 4:30 p.m. Friday.