BIG HORN — Alli Nikont sent her team an ominous text Tuesday.
“Hustle down to the locker room. Get dressed. Meet me in the locker room. We need to chat.”
So the Big Horn Lady Rams speculated. Junior Lauren Smith pondered all the possibilities of what her head coach wanted to talk about and told her teammates to be ready for anything. Freshman Emme Mullinax felt it would be good news. Junior Ashley Billings thought Activities Director Mike Daley would be a guest coach at practice.
Nikont entered the locker room and paced back and forth.
“I said, ‘I try to coach you the best I can, but sometimes, there are people who can coach better than me and remind you of how great you are,’” Nikont said. ‘“And I invited those people to our gym today.’”
The Lady Rams headed to the court to find more than a half dozen younger girls from last summer’s Big Horn volleyball camps cheering, wielding posters and offering hugs. For the next 40 minutes, the high-schoolers and the little ones warmed up and played volleyball together.
And for the Lady Rams, who hold a No. 1 seed at the 2A Regional Tournament this weekend, it broke down any tension or jitters.
“I think it was really cool just to see how much of an influence we have on the younger Lady Rams,” sophomore setter Emma Prior said. “Just to see in their eyes, we’re really good. So why do we have to look at ourselves any differently?”
The little ones are right. The Lady Rams have been good this season. They hold a 17-11-2 record, and in a match to determine the north’s No. 1 seed, they knocked off Sundance 3-0 last Friday at home.
But the success and how to deal with it has been a season-long process. Last year, Nikont felt Big Horn was a dark horse that surprised some teams. This year — Nikont’s second as head coach — the Lady Rams donned a metaphorical target on their backs.
They started 4-0 in their conference, then endured a midseason slump. Between Sept. 25 and Oct. 16, the Lady Rams went 3-4, including a rivalry loss to Tongue River, which Nikont attributed to mishandling their nerves.
They have rebounded with back-to-back 3-0 victories over Sundance and Greybull to lock up the top spot. Now, they play Wright at 1 p.m. Friday at Tongue River in their first contest of the tournament.
“I feel like we’re getting our groove,” Prior said. “We don’t have to do anything different, and I feel like that’s something we’re really recognizing. As long as we play to our team’s ability, that’s all we have to do. As long as we give 100% effort and 100% attitude every day, it’ll come together.”
Hoping to help her team stay calm for regionals, Nikont invited the little ones to practice. Her husband, Coty, came up with the idea of bringing them back during a stressful week last summer around the time of the camps. Nikont sat on the thought until this week.
“Even the kids on our team wanting (the younger girls) to get the ball, it was just fun to watch them,” Mullinax said before cracking a joke. “I felt like a real adult — like a mom.”
Nikont kept to the background besides yelling occasional instructions or laughing.
After the little girls left and practice ended, Nikont positioned herself in the bleachers and watched. She smiled.
More than half the Lady Rams remained on the court, hitting extra balls and enjoying the company of their teammates. They do this after most practices.
No stress. No pressure. No surprises.
Just their normal routine. Just volleyball.