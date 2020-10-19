BIG HORN — Down two sets to one against Moorcroft High School, the Big Horn High School volleyball team found itself down 0-9 in a do-or-die fourth set Saturday afternoon. Head coach Alli Nikont had already called a timeout when the team fell to 0-5, and the near maximum coronavirus-capacity crowd had quieted as the Lady Rams tried to dig themselves out of the deficit.
But senior middle hitter Amelia Gee recorded an emphatic kill to give Big Horn its first point of the match, and the Lady Rams went on a run to cut the Wolves’ lead in half to 5-9.
“Keep working,” Nikont called to her athletes on the floor. “Keep working.”
Saturday’s mental toughness, resiliency and belief the first-year head coach has instilled in the Big Horn volleyball team eventually propelled the Lady Rams to a 3-2 win over Moorcroft and to a 10-7 record — the team plays two more games this season, but already has two more wins than its 2019 8-20-2 finish.
“We definitely battled point-by-point … but we proved, when we focus on volleyball and what we do on our side of the court, good things happen,” Nikont said. “We get to be confident moving forward that we can make big things happen when we focus on us.”
Big Horn welcomed Moorcroft to its gym with a three-game winning streak after its Friday night 3-2 win over Wright, and the rally following the 0-9 deficit showed why the Lady Rams have been increasingly successful so far this season.
Tying the game at nine points a piece, then 11-11 and 13-13, Big Horn’s play brought life to the athletes on the floor and the fans in the stands.
The Lady Rams built their lead to 16-13, exchanged several points apiece with the Wolves to bring about a 19-15 score, but Moorcroft rattled off four straight points to tie the set.
The two teams went back and forth until coming to a 22-22 tie. Big Horn eventually took a 24-23 lead, had the chance to win the set and it appeared it had, but a late referee whistle for a net violation gave the tying point to Moorcroft.
“We’ve talked about that too — we can’t take mental timeouts,” Nikont said. “We have to stay mentally strong from point one to point 25.”
Undeterred, the Lady Rams rattled off two straight points to win the set 26-24 and tie the match 2-2. Nikont joked her team’s “favorite” way to start a game is in a deficit, but Big Horn has learned to focus on the process throughout the season and on playing one point at a time.
In the fifth set, Big Horn and Moorcroft played to an 8-8 tie before the Lady Rams took over.
With the home crowd on their feet for the final minutes of the matchup, Big Horn scored seven straight points to win the set 15-8 and the comeback game 3-2.
The Lady Rams have now won four conference games in a row, and hold a 5-2 conference record compared to their 2019 1-5 conference performance.
“We’ve grown as a family,” sophomore outside hitter Ashley Billings said. “We’ve grown in trust. We’ve grown in skill. We’ve grown in so many aspects. We’re not even the same team [as last year]. It’s so different, and it’s so fun to play.”
Big Horn served 95%, missing only five serves as four Lady Rams served 100%. Freshman setter Emma Prior, junior setter Torie Greenelsh, Billings and Gee finished perfect from the back line.
Nikont said the team focused on its serves during last week’s practice, recognizing it as an area for improvement and a completely controllable aspect of Big Horn’s game. The head coach emphasized making serves leads to not giving any points away.
Gee led the team with 12 kills, and freshman outside hitter Saydee Zimmer had 10.
The Lady Rams recorded 12 blocks as a team, and Nikont credits her assistant coach Virginia Starr with the team’s defensive success. Starr brought blocking expertise and continues to elevate the Lady Rams’ blocking knowledge and skills, which has recently frustrated opponents in the past two weeks, Nikont said.
Depth and an understanding of role-playing helped the team to its victory Saturday, as well. Nikont subbed in several players off the bench and the Lady Rams did “exactly their job.”
“We’ve gotten so much better,” Gee said. “We have come together, and it’s all come under Coach Nikont. We’ve come together on the court and off the court, and we’re a family more than anything. That’s pretty cool to see.”
The Lady Rams look to build on their four-game win streak as they play their final games of the regular season next weekend, travelling to Sundance to take on the Bulldogs at 3 p.m. Friday, then returning home to play Greybull at 1 p.m. Saturday.
“Success breeds success,” Nikont said. “But sometimes that brings pressure too, so we really talk about the process. … Getting them to buy in that they can do it and they can believe is a process, and every game is a step in that direction.”