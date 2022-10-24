BIG HORN — The girls were overcome by emotion during the pregame, but it didn’t stop them from getting what they wanted.
The Big Horn High School volleyball team swept Greybull Saturday on senior day (25-20, 25-13, 25-17.)
The “Fab Five” seniors were escorted by their parents to the court before the game and a tribute to the group was displayed on the video board. There weren’t many dry eyes between the seniors and the younger players.
“The girls have been emotional about it, basically, since the start of season,” head coach Allison Nikont said. “Coming in today there were a lot of emotions. The underclassmen love this group. They've kind of been the core of my program since I started here. They're a big group. It's sad to see them go for sure.”
The emotional pregame may have negatively affected the defending state champions to begin their first match. The conference champions started in a funk, trailing 8-1 before Nikont called a timeout and the Lady Rams (25-8) cruised to a victory from there.
“We put some new bodies on the court,” Nikont said. “We were playing with new people on our left and our right, and I think just the emotions and then trying to settle into something new. I think that was kind of a double whammy on them.”
The senior class was a cornerstone in building another successful season for Big Horn. The Lady Rams returned all but one starter from last season. Winning back-to-back state titles would be a fantastic way to send off the senior group, and it’s been on their mind throughout the season. With that comes a target on their back. In the last month, Big Horn has lost to conference foes Moorcroft and Wright and narrowly defeated Tongue River.
“We got a big weight on our shoulders right now, a lot of stress,” senior Ashley Billings said. “I think that we're all trying to learn how to navigate that. And I think that winning means a lot to us, and that's why it's so stressful in our minds. It's tough to try to get through that but it would be cool to leave a legacy of back-to-back state titles.”
The emotions of senior day are better left behind, as many teams are vying to win the state title in Casper Nov. 5. The Lady Rams are the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and will face Niobrara County (7-13) Friday, Oct. 28 at noon in Burns to open regional play. Big Horn will play either Lingle or Sundance later that day, as it’s a double elimination bracket.
“I'm just super proud of them,” Nikont said. “It's a hard day for everyone. And now we get to refocus on our mission moving forward. Everyone starts back at zero on Monday for every team in the state and we've got to refocus and keep moving down the road.”
The senior leadership of Kate Mohrmann, Lauren Smith, Peyton McLaughlin, Tiris Broad and Billings will be needed coming into the playoffs. If all goes to plan, they’ll hoist another trophy at the Ford Wyoming Center in two weeks.
