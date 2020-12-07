SHERIDAN — More often than not, hoots and hollers start the NA3HL Sheridan Hawks’ practice at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center. As players skate to center ice and form a circle to stretch, Jacob Cummings lets out a delighted “woo” that resonates throughout the building. His teammates chuckle and, at some point during the two-hour practice, he will have likely made everyone laugh.
“I’m a tough person to make laugh at practice,” head coach Andy Scheib said, “but Cummings finds a way to get it done at least once a day.”
But before all of Sheridan’s games, Cummings leans against the boards in front of the Hawks bench and surveys his opponents and the opposing team’s goaltender — focused on discerning any weaknesses he can exploit later. The forward won’t smile or joke unless Sheridan secures a victory.
“He’s a good guy,” linemate Blake Billings said, “fun to be around, funny, likes to joke around, but he can definitely be serious come game time, for sure.”
Cummings’ stat line reflects the seriousness with which he plays. He has netted 15 goals and recorded 33 assists for 48 points in 13 games played to lead the North American 3 Hockey League. His 23 points in the month of November (10 goals, 13 assists) prompted the NA3HL to name Cummings its Forward of the Month.
It was the first time a Sheridan Hawk had ever earned the title.
Scheib highlights Cummings’ high hockey IQ, quick shot release and an ability to “do things with the puck most other players can’t,” and Cummings credits his Alaskan upbringing for the way he sees the game.
“If I had to give [credit] to something, it’s all the late nights playing street hockey in my basement with all my buddies,” Cummings said. “Just hours and hours of endless street hockey is what I’d have to give it to.”
As soon as he could walk, Cummings began playing hockey in his driveway with brother and father, advanced to basement hockey then 16-and-under hockey for the Alaska Oilers. He moved to Wisconsin to play two years with the 18-and-under AAA Madison Capitols, and the now renamed Texas RoadRunners drafted Cummings second overall in the NA3HL entry draft in 2019.
Prior to the draft, Scheib had seen Cummings at a North American Hockey League camp, the parent league of the NA3HL, when Cummings played for the Capitols. Last year at the tender deadline, Scheib attempted and failed to sign the forward to the contract that would have stated his intention to play for Sheridan if he played in the NA3HL.
So Cummings bounced around the junior hockey world, eventually playing a handful of games for the NA3HL’s Louisiana Drillers, then taking a brief break from hockey before receiving a phone call from Scheib inviting him to Sheridan.
Through six games with the Hawks at the end of the 2019-20 season, Cummings scored two goals and added five assists to average just more than a point per game before the NA3HL season ended abruptly due to the coronavirus.
This season, Cummings averages 3.69 points per game through 13 games, and his 48 points leads the league, while the second-ranked player sits 12 points behind.
“His numbers speak for itself,” Scheib said. “... I don’t care if we’re playing the worst teams. … To be able to put up that many points in a short period of time, I don’t care who you are, that’s impressive.”
Cummings can’t pinpoint why he plays well in Sheridan but attributes his remarkable improvement this season to his preseason work at the gym and on outdoor ice back home, as well as playing more relaxed and confidently.
Most importantly, the now veteran Hawk said he has the most fun seeing his teammates every day at the M&M’s Center as he tries to savor his final year of junior hockey.
His teammates, in turn, enjoy skating with the play-making forward, as Logan Syrup said Cummings is not only a boisterous “team guy” but that competing with Cummings is easy, smooth and “a blast” because of the forward’s ability to find an open teammate or find open ice.
“He can go out there with anyone and get a scoring chance,” Syrup said. “His puck IQ — he’s always where he needs to be and where the puck is going to be.”
Scheib likens Cummings to the NHL’s Phil Kessel, a laid-back goofball who sees the game differently than any other player he’s coached. Billings and Syrup echo their coach’s sentiment, while Cummings sums it up:
“I’m not taking it super seriously and still having that ‘compete’ mentality,” Cummings said, “but just having fun with it — having fun every day.”