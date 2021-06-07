SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School senior Sam Lecholat was named Gatorade Player of the Year for the second year in a row.
Lecholat was also named the 4A East’s Player of The Year this year, in addition to earning an All-Conference selection.
Lecholat’s Gatorade Player of the Year selection comes after the senior was named to the All-State team by the Wyoming Coaches Association following the 2020-2021 basketball season. Committed to play for Montana State University in the fall, Lecholat finished with a team-best 301 points after the regular season and 46 points in three games during the state tournament.