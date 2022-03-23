SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Lady Broncs’ head coach sparked their new motto with one final word in a birthday text.
After Kevin Rizer turned 50 last week, he messaged his players and thanked them for a great day. They had poked fun at the coach’s age by wearing all black to practice, and he thought it was hilarious.
“There’s a culture and kind of a family idea here between the coaches and players,” Rizer said last week. “We’re excited about it.”
So afterward, he followed up on something the team had talked about — how it’s uncommon to win a state championship and that they wanted to be the uncommon ones this year — and ended his text with a hashtag.
#Uncommon.
Since then, it has stuck. Rizer has even included it on copies of their game day itineraries.
“It’s our inside joke,” senior Aubrey Cooper said.
After a few seasons of struggles, the Lady Broncs broke through and qualified for their first state tournament in the last half decade in 2021. Now, led by the seniors who have lived through the ups and downs, they are trying to sustain the success and bump it to an uncommon level.
Last weekend, they split their first two games of the season, beating Buffalo 5-0 Friday before losing to Cody 3-1 Saturday.
But the process of this year started last year during the team’s summer camp. The Lady Broncs practiced for two weeks and spent the last three of those days learning from North Dakota State University head soccer coach Mike Regan. It was the first chance for the six seniors to claim ownership of the group. They’ve continued since then.
“Our seniors are doing a really good job of leading. Period,” head coach Kevin Rizer said. “... What I’ve seen a lot of is players leading by example. That’s what we want to see.”
Sheridan ended practice with a 15-minute-long conditioning drill Tuesday, but it very well could’ve been a team-building exercise.
They walked, jogged and sprinted in alternating intervals around Homer Scott Field, changing between the three speeds at the coaches’ whistles. Whenever a teammate fell slightly behind or hustled hard, they shouted encouragement at her. And when the drill ended, senior Ellie Williams circled the perimeter of the team’s huddle, high-fiving everyone in sight.
“I don’t feel a ton of pressure (to lead),” Williams said. “I know that we should do that, but I also feel like it’s natural. Be a good person and hype each other up. We’re all doing conditioning. It sucks, but we’re all doing it together, so let’s be hyped about it. If you’re doing a good job, I’m going to give you a high-five and tell you ‘good job.’”
Williams and Cooper called it a family environment.
“Mostly, you just want to be a leader for your teammates,” Cooper said. “I think, since we were freshmen, you want to be that good example that these underclassmen strive to be someday.”
So while the Lady Broncs are also working to refine their defense and increase their stamina after last weekend, they know their culture sets the tone for everything they do.
Now, Sheridan enters conference play this weekend with road games against Cheyenne South and Laramie. It kicks off with South at 6 p.m. Friday.
“The Cody game was tough,” Rizer said. “Most teams don’t go undefeated over the course of a year. The question is, ‘How do you deal with the adversity? And having seniors that have been there and done that is just super helpful because they’re able to right the ship.”