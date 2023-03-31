SHERIDAN — Bev Leichtnam considers herself a pioneer in Wyoming.
Leichtnam’s pioneering wasn’t done on the Oregon Trail, but instead on the courts and fields of high school athletics throughout the state, serving as one of the first female officials statewide. As an Equality State resident, Leichtnam takes pride in the pioneering she did for her gender in the once-male-dominated field of officiating high school sports.
“I’m going to be honest, I’m really proud of the pioneering that I’ve done for female athletes, sports officials, referees. I’m very proud of what I’ve accomplished,” Leichtnam said. “I feel like a pioneer. I mean, I’m old enough.”
Leichtnam will be inducted into the Wyoming Sports Officials Association Hall of Fame July 21 at the Wyoming Coaches Association annual banquet in Casper.
She officiated high school volleyball for 37 years and National Junior College Athletic Association college volleyball for 10 years; high school soccer for 20 years, National Collegiate Athletic Association soccer for three years and FIFA club soccer for 10 years intermittently; and high school basketball for 20 years. She served as president of multiple local associations and mentored newer officials individually through game assignments and the Wyoming High School Activities Association volleyball clinic for 10 years.
Unlike other stories heard about officiating in the world of sports today, Leichtnam shared the positive impact officiating has had in her life since refereeing her first soccer match at the Sheridan County YMCA in the early 1980s.
Leichtnam chose to begin officiating when she and her husband, Loren, decided they needed extra income with four mouths to feed in addition to their own. So, they began reffing games for free at the YMCA. Then they realized they could get paid for it through the Sheridan Recreation District. From there, Leichtnam’s officiating career blossomed, always serving as a fun way to earn some extra cash.
“Loren and I both had good jobs, but we needed some extra income,” Leichtnam said, noting her love of sports morphed into a passion for officiating. “Honestly, right now, seriously, I would ref for free. I really think I would.”
She said the crux of facilitating a fair event lies in a referee’s ability to control crowds, parents, players and coaches. Speaking from the perspective of a parent and as one chosen to serve on statewide and national rules committees, Leichtnam said parents often don’t fully know the rules of the sports in which their children participate. Coaches also can become heated. If officials aren’t properly trained or agree to officiate games above their skill level, that’s when events become possible nightmares. Preparation and support of new officials remains imperative to them continuing on year after year.
“You don’t want to put somebody into a match they’re not prepared to do, or maybe with a coach they’re not prepared to handle,” Leichtnam said, “and you don’t want them to walk away bloody.”
One of the officials Leichtnam mentored was Lisa Nicholls Mohatt. The Nicholls Mohatt-Leichtnam volleyball refereeing duo is now known statewide for their even coverage of games, so much so that they’re requested by Casper school districts annually to referee the cross-city rivalry games. Nicholls Mohatt found Leichtnam’s straightforward nature and nurturing mentorship helpful over the years.
“She’s what kept me in refereeing for so long,” Nicholls Mohatt said. “She had an awareness of things not only on the court, but what was going on on the bench. She was able to control all of it and make sure that everyone was behaving correctly, and there was no nonsense coming from the benches.”
The duo made history in a varsity girls basketball game across the mountain years ago, when the all-female officiating team stepped out on the basketball court in Worland for a Worland versus Kemmerer game — what Leichtnam believed to be possibly the first time an all-female team was slated to referee a game. After the game, the local radio station requested interviews with both women.
“She was really just a great mentor,” Nicholls Mohatt said. “She was so positive but was able to tell me, ‘hey, do this,’ and that was really helpful. She was always building me up instead of tearing me down, that’s for sure.”
The honoree said she believes she was the first female official in Sheridan County, possibly the region. She wouldn’t give up volleyball officiating to become the first female official for football, denying the request from Moose Marosok, the man who initially encouraged her to start reffing high school ball. She said she was also the first female official chosen to referee postseason sports and led a lot of female-only crews throughout the years.
Leichtnam dropped basketball and soccer officiating due to bad knees, she said, but continues officiating volleyball with no plans to retire anytime soon.
“It’s a great community,” Leichtnam said. “It’s the kids. You get invited to their weddings, their graduations. And I’ve had some great mentors in my officiating career.”
“I think there’s probably no one more deserving than she is as far as refereeing basketball and volleyball,” Nicholls Mohatt said. “She made it a lot of fun.”