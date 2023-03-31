03-29-23 hall of fame inductees bev leichtnamweb.jpg
Bev Leichtnam serves as the up referee during a Big Horn vs. Tongue River high school volleyball game Sept. 11, 2020. Leichtnam will be inducted into the Wyoming Sports Officials Association Hall of Fame this year.

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Bev Leichtnam considers herself a pioneer in Wyoming. 

Leichtnam’s pioneering wasn’t done on the Oregon Trail, but instead on the courts and fields of high school athletics throughout the state, serving as one of the first female officials statewide. As an Equality State resident, Leichtnam takes pride in the pioneering she did for her gender in the once-male-dominated field of officiating high school sports. 

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles.

