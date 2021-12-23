SHERIDAN — In two weeks, Tavy Leno spent more than 2,000 miles on the road.
First, she traveled 1,100 from Sheridan to Wickenburg, Arizona. Then, she went from Wickenburg to Las Vegas, a quick 200-mile trip. From there, she returned home — one last 1,000-mile leg.
It was all worth it, too. Leno competed in Mike and Sherrylynn Johnson’s Vegas Tuffest Junior World Championship rodeo the first week of December. She placed highly and won $9,400 in prize money, the most she’s ever earned in a single event.
“It’s fun to go down there because the competition is super stuff,” Leno said. “It’s rewarding.”
Leno also attended the rodeo in 2020 when it was held in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The event features multiple age brackets, and each competitor has to qualify. Leno qualified for the 19-and-under group in Torrington last summer.
The week of Thanksgiving, Leno trekked down to Wickenburg and spent a few days there preparing for the Vegas Tuffest. She called the small town “the team roping capital of the world,” and her family tries to go there at least once a year. She practiced daily, which is nothing new.
Leno makes it a point to practice roping every day she doesn’t work, even when she’s home. In the summertime, it’s easy. She didn’t have any problems until a couple weeks before she headed to Wickenburg. But once the weather turns frosty and affects the terrain and the animals, she seeks out barns to use. She often utilizes the Sheridan College AgriPark with a few others.
“She takes the initiative,” her father, James Leno, said. “The deal is, you have to put in effort every day. No matter what sport or life event you’re in, if you’re not fully invested, you won’t be nearly as successful. Practice is the biggest thing.”
Once Leno and her horses were prepped in Wickenburg, they showed up in Vegas. Leno’s parents and her younger brother, Tate, accompanied her. The National Finals Rodeo was going on while they were there, and Leno attended as a spectator for the first time. She said she’d love to compete there one day.
A few miles down the road from the NFR, Leno enjoyed plenty of success in the Vegas Tuffest. More than 800 athletes competed at the event, including 58 goat tyers in her age bracket. Leno was one of eight Wyoming natives. She knew several of the other participants from past rodeos.
“My goal was definitely to make it to the short round,” Leno said.
She obliterated that objective.
Though she did not place in breakaway roping, she took ninth in the first round of goat tying. Then, she won the second round and ended up third in a short-go round. That left her with the top spot in the three-head average and a sizable amount of prize money.
“To win that kind of money, it makes it a little easier trip home,” Leno said, laughing.
So they drove back, towing the horses behind them.
“We do a lot of traveling,” James Leno said, mentioning rodeo road trips to Lebanon, Tennessee, as his favorite.
The Lenos may not be done anytime soon.
All three children rodeo, including oldest sibling, Teegan, at Montana State. Next year, Tavy plans to join him. She received a full scholarship offer to rope in Bozeman.
That means more and more miles.