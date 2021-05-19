SHERIDAN — Sheridan County high school cowgirls and cowboys competed in Casper in one of the final rodeos of the 2020-21 season, with three locals earning first place finishes.
Tavy Leno won the goat tying event with a time of 6.65, while Cameron Handy and Nicholas Albrecht finished first in team roping with their time of 5.93.
The Wyoming High School Rodeo Association next holds a cutting and RCH event in Douglas May 27-28, then Sheridan and Buffalo holds a rodeo in Buffalo May 29-31 before the state finals in Douglas June 7-12.