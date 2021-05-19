05-11-21 Leno 2.jpg
Buy Now

Tavy Leno, riding mare Haida, chases a steer in her family's practice arena Monday, May 3, 2021. Leno recalls having to watch her older brother compete at the National High School Finals Rodeo in sixth grade and vowed to never return to the rodeo as a spectator again.

 Emily Simanskis | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County high school cowgirls and cowboys competed in Casper in one of the final rodeos of the 2020-21 season, with three locals earning first place finishes.

Tavy Leno won the goat tying event with a time of 6.65, while Cameron Handy and Nicholas Albrecht finished first in team roping with their time of 5.93.

The Wyoming High School Rodeo Association next holds a cutting and RCH event in Douglas May 27-28, then Sheridan and Buffalo holds a rodeo in Buffalo May 29-31 before the state finals in Douglas June 7-12.

Recommended for you