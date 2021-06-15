SHERIDAN — This is quite a time for the Leno family, and the traveling is just beginning.
All three siblings — Teegan, Tavy and Tate — qualified for the national finals rodeo in their respective age groups.
Teegan, the oldest who rodeos at Montana State, competes in team roping at the college national finals in Casper this week.
Rising high school senior Tavy qualified in both goat tying and breakaway roping Saturday and will head to nationals in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Youngest sibling Tate will partake in team roping during the junior high national finals later this week in Des Moines, Iowa.