SHERIDAN — The realization hit Piper Lieneman in her future coach’s office.
She had been corresponding with coach Belen Albertos for more than a month. She had messaged and met with some of her would-be teammates. And now, she had seen the campus. This is where she wanted to go to college.
Tuesday, Lieneman made that a reality, signing to study and play volleyball at Mount Marty University in Yankton, South Dakota, after graduating from Sheridan High School next spring. She plans to major in biology on the pre-med track.
“It’s really exciting,” Lieneman said. “It’s been a relief because a lot of kids my age are still trying to figure out what they’re doing for college. It’s just a relief to know that I have a plan and know that I have such a great school I’m getting to go to.”
A year ago, Lieneman didn’t know if she’d get the chance to play college volleyball. Neither did her head coach at Sheridan High School, Lori Byrd. Lieneman simply had not received the opportunity to shine on the high school varsity court.
She had played the sport since sixth grade. But as a junior at Sheridan, she appeared in only seven varsity sets. She mostly watched from the bench because of the number of seniors on the team.
That changed this year. As a senior herself, Lieneman lined up on the court for 86 sets and recorded 70 kills and 37 total blocks.
“She got up there this year and just took hold of the reins and really developed the quick hits out of the middle,” said Byrd, who also coached Lieneman’s mother, Becky, at Sheridan High School. “She learned how to block and got better at that. All around, she did improve.”
Lieneman attracted interest from multiple college coaches. Though the first time she heard of Mount Marty, she wasn’t sure about it. She looked up pictures of the place online and thought it looked, well, old.
“And I’m more of a modern person,” she said with a smile.
She warmed up to it as she investigated, finding photos of the scenery with lots of trees and the Missouri River bordering campus. Then, a few days after Thanksgiving, she trekked eight and a half hours for her first and only visit to the school.
“It’s unimaginably pretty,” Lieneman said, citing a mix of old buildings and brand-new structures on the 85-year-old campus.
So when sitting in Albertos’ office, she made up her mind.
“We were just talking about it,” Lineman said. “I just decided I want to go here. I can see myself going here for the next four years.”
Albertos provides a small sense of familiarity, too. She reminds Lieneman of Byrd by prioritizing the development of good people, not only skilled volleyball players. But if you’re doing something wrong on the court, Albertos will yell just like Byrd, Lieneman said.
Lieneman, for someone who prefers modern over “old,” did get nostalgic Tuesday. She said she will miss Byrd and her high school teammates and emphasized the impact they had on her.
“I’m excited for my future,” Lieneman said, “but also, those people are really important to me.”