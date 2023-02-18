|
| 1
|2
|3
|4
|F
|Broncs
| X
| X
| X
| X
| 55
|Campbell County
| X
| X
| X
| X
| 54
• The Broncs host Thunder Basin 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
|
|1
|2
|3
|4
|F
|Lady Broncs
| x
| x
| x
| x
| 64
|Campbell County
| x
| x
| x
| x
| 60
• The Lady Broncs host Thunder Basin 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
|
|1
|2
|3
|4
|F
| Eagles
| 20
| 15
| 19
|10
|65
| Sundance
| 4
| 14
| 11
| 12
| 41
• Caleb Kilbride earned high point for the Eagles with 14 points.
• "We really got after it defensively, which sparked our energy on both ends of the floor," head coach Tyler Hanson said. "It was fun to see us celebrating and competing so well."
• The Eagles travel to Moorcroft 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
|
| 1
| 2
| 3
| 4
| F
| Lady Eagles
| 7
|17
|8
|9
| 41
| Sundance
| 3
| 18
| 10
| 17
| 48
• McKinlee Scammon earned high point for the Lady Eagles with 13 points.
• The Lady Eagles travel to Moorcroft 2 p.m. Saturday.
|
| 1
|2
|3
|4
|F
| Panthers
| 8
| 2
| 6
| 4
| 20
| Kaycee
| 14
| 17
| 18
| 13
| 62
• Terrance Neil earned high point for the Panthers with 7 points.
• The Panthers host Midwest Saturday at 3 p.m.
|
| 1
|2
|3
|4
|F
| Lady Panthers
|7
|8
|7
| 7
| 29
| Kaycee
| 6
| 11
| 10
| 15
| 42
• Dellana Michelena earned high point for the Lady Panthers with 8 points.
• The Lady Panthers host Midwest Saturday at noon.