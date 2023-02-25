|
|1
|2
|3
|4
| F
|Lady Broncs
| X
| X
|X
| X
| 43
|Natrona County
| X
| X
| X
| X
| 48
• Sheridan plays in the regional tournament March 2 in Casper.
|
|1
|2
|3
|4
| F
|Broncs
| 9
| 13
| 15
| 8
| 45
|Natrona County
| 9
| 19
| 12
| 13
| 53
• Sheridan plays in the regional tournament March 2 in Casper.
|
|1
|2
|3
|4
| F
|Lady Rams
| X
| X
| X
| X
| 17
|Lady Eagles
| X
| X
| X
| X
| 66
• Tongue River plays Pine Bluffs 9 a.m. Saturday at Sundance High School. Big Horn is eliminated from postseason play.
|
|1
|2
|3
|4
| F
|Rams
| 13
| 17
| 13
| 16
| 59
|Wright
| 12
| 17
| 9
| 8
| 46
• Big Horn's Cade Baker earned high point with 19 points.
• "We had a great team effort tonight," Rams head coach Cody Ball said. "Cade Baker and Dawson Richards had a huge effort for us tonight, combining for 32 points."
• Big Horn plays Pine Bluffs in the championship game 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
|
|1
|2
|3
|4
| F
|Eagles
| X
| X
| X
| X
| 57
|Pine Bluffs
| X
| X
| X
| X
| 63
• Tongue River lost to Pine Bluffs.
|
|1
|2
|3
|4
| F
|Lady Panthers
| X
| X
| X
| X
| 17
|Upton
| X
| X
| X
|X
| 56
• Arvada-Clearmont advances to an elimination game against Hulett 8:30 a.m. Saturday.