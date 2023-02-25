Today

Cloudy skies with a few snow showers after midnight. Low 23F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few snow showers after midnight. Low 23F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.

Tomorrow

Snow showers early becoming more scattered later. High 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.