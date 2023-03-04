• The loss eliminates Arvada-Clearmont girls from the 1A Girls State Basketball Championships and ends the team's season.
• The Lady Eagles play Sundance for the third-place finish 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
• Lady Broncs play again Saturday at 9 a.m. and must win to advance to the third-place game and remain in the tournament.
• Broncs season ends.
