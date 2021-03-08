03-08-21 scoreboards.jpg
Sheridan senior Annie Mitzel dribbles up the court during the Lady Broncs’ game vs. Cheyenne Central Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.

 Matthew Gaston
Screen Shot 2021-03-08 at 9.21.43 AM.png

  • Sam Lecholat led Sheridan with 21 points, and Frank Sinclair scored 18.

  • Next game: The 4A East’s No. 3 Broncs plays the West’s No. 2 Riverton at Casper College at 1:30 p.m. Friday. 

Screen Shot 2021-03-08 at 9.21.51 AM.png

  • Sheridan’s leading scorer was unavailable at press time. 

  • Next game: The 4A East’s No. 4 Lady Broncs plays the West’s No. 1 Natrona County at the Ford Wyoming Center at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Screen Shot 2021-03-08 at 9.25.10 AM.png

  • Cade Butler and Garrett Custis scored 11 points each. 

  • The Rams advanced to the consolation championship against Wind River.

Screen Shot 2021-03-08 at 9.25.19 AM.png

  • Cade Butler scored 12 points, and James Richards finished with 10.

  • The game was Big Horn’s last game of the season. 

