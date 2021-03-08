Sam Lecholat led Sheridan with 21 points, and Frank Sinclair scored 18.
Next game: The 4A East’s No. 3 Broncs plays the West’s No. 2 Riverton at Casper College at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Sheridan’s leading scorer was unavailable at press time.
Next game: The 4A East’s No. 4 Lady Broncs plays the West’s No. 1 Natrona County at the Ford Wyoming Center at 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Cade Butler and Garrett Custis scored 11 points each.
The Rams advanced to the consolation championship against Wind River.
Cade Butler scored 12 points, and James Richards finished with 10.
The game was Big Horn’s last game of the season.